“Wine Business Program” for those aiming for a wine career: applications now open

On July, 19th: here is the deadline of the bid to apply for Wine Business Program, the educational path promoted by Consorzio Italia del Vino – reuniting 25 foreground realities of the sector (Angelini Wines & Estates, Banfi, Bisol1542, Cà Maiol, Collis Heritage, Di Majo Norante, Diesel Farm, Drei Donà, Duca di Salaparuta, Ferrari Fratelli Lunelli, Gruppo Italiano Vini-Giv, Gruppo Mezzacorona, Le Monde, Librandi Antonio e Nicodemo, Lunae Bosoni, Marchesi di Barolo, Medici Ermete & Figli, Cantina Mesa, Herita Marzotto Wine Estates, Tenimenti Leone, Terre de La Custodia, Terredora di Paolo, Torrevento, Zaccagnini, and Zonin1821) – in collaboration with Luiss Business School, and dedicated to young talents interested in undertaking a career in wine sector.

Wine Business Program aims to develop a deepened knowledge of wine supply chain, supply operational tools to cope with the challenges of national and international markets, boost soft skills, digital abilities, and strategic vision, and foster the access to the job market thanks to a consolidated network of businesses of the sector. It is addressed to graduates and near-graduates with a strong motivation towards the sector and with a good knowledge of English (the path will be completely dispensed in this language), and only 20 young talents will be selected by a Technical-Scientific Commission made up of professors and experts of the sector.The path will last 9 months, and it is articulated in three main phases. The first (from September to December 2025) will be that of the education in room with face to face lessons, practical exercises, driven tastings, and laboratory activities which will be held at Luiss Business School of Villa Blanc, in Rome: among the coped themes wine economy, marketing and export, digitization, sustainability, leadership, and project management. Then, a curricular internship will follow (between January and March 2026) which will close with an experience on the field in one of the companies of Consorzio Italia del Vino. In the end, the path will conclude with a project work: each participant is requested to develop an applied project to be presented to the Technical-Scientific Commission during the Graduation Day (April 2026). All the educational activities and the internship, as well as accommodation expenses are entirely founded by Consorzio Italia del Vino. And, at the end of the educational path, an official certificate of attendance will be released by Luiss Business School with the most deserving candidates which can receive a proposal of fixed-term contract in one of the partner companies of the Consortium.

