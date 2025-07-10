Also Tuscany, with Bibi Graetz, produces “Wines From Another World”

Portugal and Alentejo as “Jupiter”, Spain and Priorat as “Uranus”, Germany and Mosella as “Saturn”, and, now, Italy and Tuscany as “Neptune”. Project “Wines From Another World”, invented by Cláudio Martins, Ceo Martins Wine Advisor, enriches with Neptune Code 0.6, made in Tuscany red wine with the signature of theatrical and blazoned producer Bibi Graetz, a “cosmic travel among the great terroirs of the world. Not only a collection, but a sensory and symbolic odyssey - explains Martins – which explores the bond between earth and universe trough unique and extraordinary wines”. And, which now, sees also 562 bottles of Neptune Code 0.6, “a red wine of 2015, with a value market of 1,100 euros each, of which 25% was already booked in pre-sale”, explains a note.

At the center of this wine constellation, there is Portugal, starting point and essential reference of the project. Jupiter, launched in 2021, and produced in Alentejo, was the first wine in the world to inaugurate this exclusive series remaining one of the most iconic. “The choice of Alentejo doesn’t represent only an affirmation of the quality of Portuguese wine, but also a clear signal of the role of leadership and innovation of Portugal in international wine panorama”, underlines Martins. On the contrary, the new Neptune Code 0.6 2015, “incarnates the philosophy of the project: limited productions, distinctive identity, prolonged sharpening, and an almost mythological vision of wine. Produced by high-altitude vineyards in Lamole and Olmo, Neptune has sharpened for 10 years in ancient oak barrels waiting for the perfect moment to reveal”. “Wines from Tuscany are real ambassadors of the soul of earth. In Neptune, the purity of Sangiovese cultivated in high-altitude vineyards expresses a poetic bond between man, nature, and universe. This wine celebrates human genius, history and art, as well as Renaissance statue which inspired it. More than a wine, Neptune is a cosmic experience: a sensory travel joining mythology, cultural heritage, and an exceptional terroir”, still explains the project “Wines From Another World”, announcing that “in the next six years, other wines from regions such as Bordeaux, Champagne, Napa Valley, and Kakheti in Georgia, to conclude with a fortified wine in Portugal, will arrive”.

