Italy’s oldest wine family is looking to the future. Marchesi Antinori is investing in robotics

Marchesi Antinori, the oldest Italian wine family (26 generations, more than 600 years of history), is looking straight ahead to the future, resting firmly on its illustrious past. Antinori has become a shareholder of VitiBot, leader in futuristic machinery for vineyards and part of the SDF (SAME Deutz-Fahr) Group, world leader producing tractors and specialized machinery for viticulture. Antinori has already started using these electric robots for soil management in the vineyard, and will share its centuries-old know-how with VitiBot to develop and optimize the project, paving the way for cutting-edge vineyard management in Italy. This new collaboration, therefore, represents a significant phase in the evolution of the company, emphasizing its commitment to aim towards ever more sustainable and innovative viticulture. “Ancient family roots play an important role in our philosophy, however, they have never inhibited our innovative spirit”, Piero Antinori, honorary president of Marchesi Antinori said, “which is why we are pleased to participate in this new challenge together with VitiBot. We believe that man must always have a fundamental role in the wine sector, but we also believe that technology can help us improve the quality of our wines and our environment. This innovative approach will also contribute to creating new, highly qualified professional roles to manage these robots”.

“Welcoming Marchesi Antinori as a shareholder”, Cédric Bache, CEO and founder of VitiBot stated, “and their prestigious reputation, is an honor for us. Six centuries of heritage spanning over 26 generations, and the spirit of innovation are perfectly in line with our values, and our mission to constantly innovate and push the boundaries of winemaking practices. This collaboration strengthens our leading position in the industry, and immediately opens up exciting new perspectives”. Marchesi Antinori has thus joined the historic investors of VitiBot, world leader in futuristic machinery for vineyards, together with the Champagne Maisons Roederer, Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët, Laurent-Perrier, Piper-Heidsieck and Charles Heidsieck, who will continue their commitment as shareholders and members of the Strategic Committee.

