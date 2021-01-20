“Sulle strade del vino - Wine Roads”. Friends on holiday tell the story of Alto Adige wines

A group of friends on holiday, cycling along bike paths in South Tyrol has become an opportunity to narrate a territory through its wines, culture and main players. In the era of slow tourism and vicinity, “Sulle strade del vino” is a journey into the most bike-friendly region in Italy, almost 500 kilometers of bike paths, the dream of every cyclist. This is the story of "Sulle strada dei vini - Wine Roads", a documentary by Paolo Casalis, who made the film, “Barolo Boys”, and has returned to narrate the wine world on a journey of visits to wineries, meetings with producers - Alois Lageder (Lageder), Sigrid Pichler (Cantina Tramin), Stephan Filippi (Cantina Bolzano), Simon Terzer (Abbazia di Novacella), Gottfried Pollinger (Cantina Nals Margreid), Hannes Munter and Armin Gratl (Cantina Valle Isarco) - of toasts and tastings.

The documentary follows the journey of four Venetian cyclists: Marco, cyclist and illustrator, his friends Lidia and Carmelo, a young couple, and Adrian. The journey included kilometers of biking, visits to wineries and meetings with over twenty producers, as well as toasts and tastings. It is true that the wine world can take infinitely different paths, and in South Tyrol through their courage, spirit of innovation and the ability to be a group, they are trying them all: biodynamic and resistant vineyards, international vines and indigenous varieties, tradition and innovation. Even the less well known, those that elsewhere others will face only in the future. All of this is the story of “Sulle strada dei vini - Wine Roads”, produced by Produzioni Fuorifuoco, commissioned by the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and available on DVD. It will also be available to download on Vimeo, starting February 1, 2021.

Copyright © 2000/2021