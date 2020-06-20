The Lungarotti Foundation Museum of Torgiano reopened, in the name of wine, culture and restarting

The wine world is starting up again, as wineries are opening vineyards and focusing on a new type of experience by boosting the millenary culture on which the nectar of the god Bacchus rests. If you plan a journey into the history of wine, there are few places as important as the Lungarotti Foundation's Museum of Wine in Torgiano. It is one of the top museums in the world, and on June 20th it reopened its doors to wine enthusiasts, sounding a very strong signal of looking to the future for the territory, and not only.

“Reopening the MUVIT is a vital signal for Torgiano and Umbria, as well as for our country after the health emergency”, commented Maria Grazia Marchetti Lungarotti, director of the Foundation, “today more than ever, culture represents also an economic lever for the territory. In our region, each euro spent in this sector generates more than double in terms of related activities”.

The Lungarotti family, one of the reference names of Italian and Umbrian wine, founded the one of a kind museum in 1974 (the Olive and Oil Museum joined it in 2000). It houses over 3.500 items, divided into 20 rooms that narrate 5.000 years of wine history, making it the largest in the world. Here history and beauty meet among unique objects, such as Hittite vases, Greek kylikes, Etruscan bronze, Roman glass and amphorae, Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque ceramics, and in the contemporary age, Waffle Irons, antique graphics and publications. It is divided into seven themed areas: Viticulture; Wine in the ancient world; Symbolism; Art, Vine, Wine and Fire Arts; Handicrafts; Engravings and Drawings and Publications, ready to once again welcome all the curious wine lovers from the four corners of the Earth. The Torgiano Wine Museum is truly one of Made in Italy’s and the world’s cultural excellences.

There are new additions, like virtual audio guides, downloadable on smartphones by connecting to a QR Code available in each room. During the reopening, “Experience”, even on a temporary level, was the watchword of the Lungarotti proposal for 2020 summer holidays, such as picnics in the vineyard or immersed in nature, virtual tours to the wineries in Torgiano and Montefalco, guided tours of the vineyards, and tastings. Further, there will be no shortage of hospitality for tourists, be they from Umbria, other Italian regions, or foreigners, at the Poggio alle Vigne farmhouse as there are 10 independent apartments and 1 independent studio in the Rubesco vineyards, one of Umbria’s most famous wines.

