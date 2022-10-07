“The Golden Vines Awards”: 2 million Sterling pounds is the goal for the “Gérard Basset Foundation”

The goal is to raise more than 2 million Sterling pounds to support the charitable projects of the “Gérard Basset Foundation”. The non-profit organization was founded from the legacy and in memory of Gérard Basset, who died in 2019. He was a master in communication and wine education for decades and was also the only person in the world to boast the titles of Master Sommelier, Master of Wine, and Officer of the Order of the British Empire. The programs are mainly about wine education related to diversity and inclusion, such as Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarship, Internship & Mentorship Programs, Dom Pérignon Golden Vines Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships, Hennessy Golden Vines Diversity Scholarship in Spirits, and other scholarships regarding education, curated by Golden Vines, and focused on diversity and inclusion.

The setting will be “The Golden Vines Awards”, awards that will be given to the main players in the fine wines world, to be held in Florence, on October 16th (Liquid Icons, Amorim Cork, Grant Macdonald , Shantell Martin, and an Italian artist not as yet revealed, will design, develop and finance the “Award Trophy”, ed.), during the super exclusive gala dinner (WineNews will also participate, ed.) in Palazzo Vecchio, in the Salone dei Cinquecento. There will be 275 guests (tickets range from 6.000 to 10.000 Sterling pounds, on sale here), who will delight in dishes prepared Chef Massimo Bottura, the soul of Osteria Francescana, three Michelin stars and twice number one on the “50 Best Restaurants” ranking. Some of the finest wines in the world will accompany the gourmet dishes, paired by Marc Almert, ASI Best Sommelier in the World 2019, and Michelin Sommelier of the Year 2020: Dom Pérignon Rosé 2008, Dom Pérignon P2 2004, Krug Grande Cuvée, Krug Vintage, Dom Ruinart, Trimbach Clos Sainte Hune 2012, Emidio Pepe Trebbiano d’Abruzzo 2004, Château Cheval Blanc 2005 Magnum, Solaia, Château d'Yquem, Taylor’s Port 1970 i Magnum, and to conclude, The Macallan and Richard Hennessy.

The auction will be fundamental towards achieving the primary objective. There will be 100 lots, including bottles (large formats and old vintages of some of the world’s most famous wine brands), and experiences (exclusive tastings and stays in Chateaux and historic wineries), auction by “ The Golden Vines”, together with the Zachys Auction House, in person and online (where bids are open as early as October 1st, here). The top lot to be auctioned (quoted 100.000 Sterling pounds) has been made available by Liber Pater, i.e., the most expensive wine in the world. Only 1.000 bottles are produced each year, and the lot includes: Liber Pater Rouge 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2019, Denarius Rouge 2015 and 2019, plus a VIP tour for 10 people including a tasting and lunch on the Estate with vigneron, Loic Pasquet.

There are of course many lots worth mentioning, such as Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (a Jeroboam by Romanée-Saint-Vivant 2009 and a stay at The Maybourne on the Côte d'Azur, quotation 30.000 Sterling pounds), Dom Pérignon (Dom Pérignon Plenitude 3: P3 1976, P3 1983 and P3 Rosé 1988 and a VIP tour in the maison, quotation 30.000 pounds), Castiglion del Bosco (a three-day Brunello di Montalcino Experience, as well as a 5 liter of Millecento Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016, quotation 17.500 pounds) , Biondi-Santi (a 6-liter Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2015 and a VIP tour for 4 guests with CEO Giampiero Bertolini, quotation for 7.500 Sterling pounds), Bibi Graetz (a 6-liter Bibi Graetz Colore 20th Anniversary Toscana TGI 2019 and a VIP tour in the winery, quotation 7.000 pounds), Luca Roagna (a 5-liter Barolo La Pira Riserva "Black Label" 2006 and a VIP tour in the vineyard and winery, quotation 6.000 pounds), Tenuta San Guido (a 6-liter Sassicaia 2004 and a VIP tour and tasting, quotation 5.000 pounds), Casanova di Neri (three Magnums of Casanova di Neri Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto 2013 and a stay at Casanova di Neri Relais, Tenuta Nuova, quotation 4.000 pounds), Gaja (the "Cassa Gaja Whites Collection" and a VIP tour in the company, quotation 3.500 pounds), Marchesi Antinori (a magnum of Tignanello 2007, tour to Antinori in the Chianti Classico and lunch at the Osteria di Passignano, guests at Antinori's Wine Resort Fonte de 'Medici, quotation 3.000 pounds), Marchesi Frescobaldi (a vertical from the 2012 to 2021 vintage of the white of Gorgona and a VIP tour and tasting in Castello Nipozzano, quotation 2.500 pounds), Il Marroneto (a 5 liters of Brunello di Montalcino 2009 Madonna delle Grazie, quotation 1.500 pounds), Emidio Pepe (a three-liter Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2000 and a guest stay at Chiara de Iulis Pepe, quotation 1.000 euros) and Querciabella (a 3-liter Camartina 2006 and a dinner prepared by Chef Filippo Saporito, quoted 1.000 euros).

On October 15th, the day before the gala dinner (at which the award-winning, such as and Internationally known artist Celeste will perform live. She has received among others awards such as Brit's Rising Star Award 2020 and the BBC's Introducing Artist of the Year 2019), five Masterclasses, reserved exclusively for the 275 “guests” will be held. At Palazzo Capponi, in the glass Brunello di Montalcino from four legendary companies of the great Tuscan red, such as, Il Marroneto, Biondi-Santi, Casanova di Neri and Castiglion del Bosco, selected by Lewis Chester and narrated by the Master of Wine, Gabriele Gorelli; Vincent Chaperon, Chef de Cave of Dom Pérignon will take 30 guests to discover the most exclusive of all Champagne; Renaud Fillioux de Gironde will lead the Hennessy Master class on the terrace of “Il Tornabuoni”, overlooking Brunelleschi's Dome; Charles Lachaux, winner of the "Golden Vines World’s Best Rising Star Award" in 2021 will moderate the four round tables at the Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux Master class, and István Szepsy will introduce the discovery of his legendary Tokaji. In the evening, Davide Oldani (D’O, 2 Michelin stars) and Matteo Lorenzini (Osteria di Passignano, on the Antinori family Estate, 1 Michelin star) together will prepare the private dinner.

Finally, on October 17th the VIP guests will spend the day touring, tasting, and enjoying lunch at the Marchesi Antinori winery in Bargino, in Chianti Classico, one of the most beautiful wineries in the world; a tour of the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum, followed by lunch at Palazzo Spini Feroni, and a VIP tour of Palazzo Vecchio, guests of Dario Nardella, the Mayor of Florence.

