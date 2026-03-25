Moderate and during meals: “Italian Way” as an aware and virtuous model of alcohol consumption

A distinctly completely Italian model of aware alcohol consumption, wine obviously included, basing on education about consumption, in close synergy - another “structural” characteristic of Italy - with mealtimes, and clearly different from that of other countries. A virtuous model, defined as “The Italian Way” which emerges from the first research study on the subject promoted by Federvini and conducted by the Department of Communication and Social Research at La Sapienza University of Rome. The report effectively confirms, with empirical evidence, a trait long recognized as intrinsic to Italian culture, highlighting how the consumption of alcoholic beverages in Italy is overwhelmingly moderate, ritualized, and deeply linked to the social context and eating habits, in substantial coherence with the traditions of the Mediterranean Diet and Italian cooking, recently recognized as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage. A model which integrates traditions, culture, and social life, this is the general trend, even though there are some “deviations”, even if marginal ones. And while the research promotes the Italian lifestyle, it also points out, unsurprisingly, that consumption patterns are changing rapidly. This trend can be summed up in the phrase “people drink less, but drink better” although, especially among younger generations, there is a feeling to be rediscovered. In this regard, promotion and messaging can help, particularly if they move away from alarmist approaches, as seen elsewhere, and instead focus on mindful drinking.

The Italian model outlined in the study, presented today in Rome at the Chamber of Deputies during the event “Consumo responsabile di bevande alcoliche: The Italian Way” - “Responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages: The Italian Way” by Federvini, was illustrated by professor Alberto Mattiacci, full professor of Business Economics and Management at La Sapienza University of Rome and scientific coordinator of the study, together with professor Fabiola Sfodera, associate professor of Business Economics and Management and chief analyst. The study describes a pattern of alcohol consumption which is moderate, ritualized, and culturally rooted, far removed from stereotypes. In Italy, from 2000 to 2022, per capita consumption of alcoholic products declined by -17%, and 77.5% of men and 57.6% of women reported having consumed alcohol at least once in the past 12 months (source: Istituto Superiore Sanità - Italian National Institute of Health - Iss, 2023). Italians have therefore reduced their consumption of alcoholic beverages, a trend also confirmed by the decline from 24.9% to 20.1% in the share of adults who consume alcohol daily. This change is both generational and gender-related: beer has overtaken wine among men aged 18 to 64 (73.9% versus 69%), while aperitifs are increasingly more popular among women (18-64 years), rising from 28.9% to 45.6% over the past 10 years. Men, however, remain more frequent consumers: in the past 12 months, 77.5% of men consumed at least one alcoholic beverage compared to 57.6% of women, a gap of 20 percentage points.

Italian alcohol consumption appears highly ritualized, with each beverage having its specific moment: wine (more than 80% of which is consumed “at the table”) is a “must” at lunch (40%) and dinner (41%); cocktails (53%) and sparkling wines (34%) find their ideal setting during aperitif time; bitters (46%) and spirits (26%) are predominantly chosen, even if not only, at dinner. However, while Italians have their rituals, a fundamental factor shouldn’t be overlooked, as emphasized by professor Mattiacci, i.e. that Italy is a touristic country, and wine and food represent a powerful attraction. In 2024, more than 1 tourist out of 3 was a foreign visitor, a factor which significantly influences consumption patterns and introduces behaviors not necessarily typical of Italian habits. Over the past decade, foreign wine and food tourism stays increased by +176% with 760,000 arrivals and 2.4 million overnight stays, generating total spending of 396 million euros in 2024 alone. 70% of tourists mention wine and food as the primary motivation for at least one of their most recent vacations. Overall, Italy records lower consumption levels than many European countries, i.e. 8 liters per capita, below the Oecd average of 8.5 liters, and well below the levels seen in Central and Eastern Europe and Iberian countries, where consumption ranges between 11 and 12 liters.

Within this context, a particularly relevant finding concerns the low incidence of risky behaviors, which have progressively declined in the Italian population, decreasing by 6 percentage points between 2007 and 2023. Only 1.5% of the Italian population shows alcohol consumption levels classified as harmful (with a peak among those over 65), and Italy remains the European leader in life expectancy and second globally for average age. According to Eurostat, Italy records the highest life expectancy in Europe at 84.1 years, compared to an EU average of 81.5 years. Italy, with 0.5 liters per capita, also ranks among the lowest European countries for unrecorded, or “informal” alcohol consumption. As for “at-risk consumers”, a decline from 21.3% in 2007 to 15% in 2023 is observed with men decreasing from 30.6% to 21.2% and women from 12.1% to 9.2%.

The study also highlights that alcoholic beverage prices in Italy are 16% lower than the EU average: a “continental” basket costing 100 euros would cost 84 euros in Italy, less than in Germany (87 euros), Austria (90 euros), and Spain (91 euros). In the European Union, excise duties on alcohol account on average for 31% of the final price. In 2022, the average cost of 10 grams of pure alcohol was 0.81 dollars in the EU; Italy (0.76 to 0.92 dollars per 10 grams), falls within the mid-to-low range in line with Portugal and Spain depending on the category.

Focus on young people. The La Sapienza University survey devotes special attention to the 18-24 age group, whose consumption profile shows a gradual evolution with signs of reduced frequency and fewer potentially risky behaviors. 72% consumed at least one alcoholic beverage in the past 12 months with higher prevalence among men (75%) than women (68%). The data on daily consumption is particularly significant which in this age group stands at 5.7%, compared to 31.3% among those over 75 (an average of 45.4% for men and 17.1% for women), confirming a lower propensity for habitual consumption among younger generations. In this age group, alcoholic aperitifs are on the rise, increasing from about 34% to 60%, alongside a gradual narrowing of the gender gap driven by increased wine and aperitif consumption among women.

Reaffirming the central role of education and awareness as fundamental tools for promoting a culture of mindful drinking, Federvini confirmed its commitment launched in 2022 with the program “Comunicare il consumo responsabile” - “Communicating responsible consumption”, developed in collaboration with the academic world. The project has so far involved over 700 students from 9 Italian universities: Sapienza University of Rome, University of Verona, University of Florence, University of Catania, University of Vicenza, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, Luiss Guido Carli, and the University of Turin. Through this direct involvement, future communication professionals become the first ambassadors of a message of awareness among their peers. The project also featured two significant public-private partnerships, notably with the municipalities of Rome and Naples, which hosted billboard campaigns in their respective territories.

Commenting on the study, the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida welcomed the research findings, emphasizing the actions taken by the Government in recent years to support the wine sector, including positions that have had an impact at the European level. “Responsible drinking is a millennia-old issue”, said the Minister, while also noting how consumption patterns have “changed radically. For young people, wine is often too expensive, but lifestyles have also changed”. The current moment is challenging, but not unprecedented for the sector: “just 101 years ago, wine experienced its greatest crisis”, yet it emerged stronger through projects and cohesion. Due to factors such as unequal market rules, tariffs being a prime example, currency devaluations from the US dollar to the Japanese yen, and rising energy costs, all the elements for a “perfect storm” are present. However, Italy is also experiencing a natural phase of adjustment: “just one year ago, Italy achieved a record in wine exports”, recalled Lollobrigida, expressing satisfaction that “there is now a unified wine policy table” and reaffirming his belief that “investing in consumption promotion is a necessity”. He also revealed the Ministry of Agriculture “mood” for the upcoming Vinitaly 2026 in Verona (April 12th - 15th, Veronafiere), to be presented tomorrow in Rome: wine at the heart of Italian cuisine, a Unesco World Heritage asset.

“Today - commented Federvini President Giacomo Ponti - we have further evidence of what we have always maintained: there is an Italian style of drinking, founded on moderation, culture, and responsibility. A model in which consumption is widespread yet mindful, ritualized, and strongly linked to meals and conviviality. It is precisely this style, based on tradition and culture, which proves to be more effective than restrictive and prohibitionist policies which periodically re-emerge at the international level. Around this Italian model, over the centuries, a supply chain of enterprises deeply rooted in local territories has developed contributing to the economy and representing a symbol of quality worldwide”.

Professor Alberto Mattiacci reiterated that “Italian consumption of alcoholic beverages represents a special model, different from that of other countries. It is a form of consumption with a cultural connotation, balanced in nature, and one in which deviations also exist, as in all human phenomena. It is a dynamic model, with diverse behaviors. Overall, consumption is shaped both by Italian residents and by foreigners visiting Italy, and this must be taken into account. Consumption levels are declining and are characterized by a strong anchoring to mealtimes. This is a pattern of consumption which reflects traits of our tradition; the thesis of the Italian Way is defensible and substantial. We worked for two and a half months on official data, not on opinions”.

Matteo Zoppas, President of Ita - Italian Trade Agency, looked ahead to the near-term scenarios for the wine sector: “we need to increase the perception of the value of our product, which in the long term translates into a willingness to pay a better price. At the moment, we are experiencing some critical issues, with changing consumption behaviors. However, we also have significant opportunities. One of these is to strengthen the global promotion of made in Italy wine, in order to increase the propensity of customers to purchase through an upward repositioning of our product. There is always debate, not everyone favors raising prices, but when someone positions at a higher price point, even those selling at lower prices ultimately benefit”.

Forza Italia Mp and Secretary of the Presidency of the Chamber of Deputies Francesco Battistoni, highlighted how “in recent years our agri-food sector has been subjected to numerous external attacks, ranging from the phenomenon of Italian Sounding to attempts to label certain products as harmful to health, at times bordering on absurdity. Thanks to the action of the Government and the relevant ministers, however, it has been possible to defend and enhance a sector that represents not only a fundamental economic driver, but also the culture, identity, and tradition of our country. Wine, in particular, is an integral part of our landscapes and our history, and it must be promoted responsibly: aware consumption, in the right measure, is a value we must pass on above all to young people. For this very reason, I consider the project launched by Federvini together with La Sapienza University to be extremely important, as it aims to educate new generations toward a balanced and informed approach”.

Raffaele Nevi, spokesperson for Forza Italia, addressing the battle against alarmist narratives waged by the Government in defense of wine, explained that “we must not loosen our grip; somewhere there is always an attempt to move toward prohibitionism as the sole response to an issue that is far more complex. I am particularly pleased that a truly scientific study has been carried out, which will help us build the conditions to discuss wine and alcoholic beverages in general in a different way, as extraordinary elements of conviviality, togetherness, culture, and the tradition of our country and of Europe as a whole”.

Finally, Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of State for Health, in light of the study findings, stated that “there is no consumption emergency in Italy. I proudly reaffirm one point: Italy is one of the longest-living countries in the world, and the distinguishing factor between Italy and other countries is the Italian Mediterranean Diet, which also includes the mindful and moderate consumption of wine as a moment of conviviality”.

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