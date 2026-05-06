“Cantina Italia”, wine stocks remain high: in April 2026 +5.6% on 2025

The trend doesn’t change, and the comparison with 2025, a year in which figures were already high, shows how Italian wineries, in general, are increasing their wine stocks. In fact, while the data of March 31st, 2026 indicated a +5.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025, the figures updated on April 30th, 2026, essentially marked by stability, report a +5.6% increase in wine stocks in cellars compared to a year earlier, for a total of 52.5 million hectoliters (almost 2.8 million hectoliters more). To this, 4.7 million hectoliters of must (+35.8%) and 96,874 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (Vnaif), the latter figure showing a decrease of -17%, must be added. This is according to the latest update of “Cantina Italia” by Icqrf.

54.4% of stocked wine is PDO (26.9% red and 25.9% white), 26.3% is PGI, varietal wines account for just 1.6% of the total, while 17.7% consists of other wines. Stocks of wines with Geographical Indications are highly concentrated, with 20 denominations out of 523 accounting for 58.1% of total stocks. 56.1% of the wine is stocked in northern regions, with Veneto alone accounting for 25.6% of national wine stocks. Prosecco PDO represents 11% of total stocks, ahead of Puglia PGI (4.6%) and Tuscany PGI (4%), three Geographical Indications which together account for nearly 20% of total stocks.

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