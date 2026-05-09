Among fine wines, exclusivity and bespoke experiences: in Costa Smeralda where luxury is timeless

There is an evolving concept of luxury, which changes its skin, and follows trends; and, then, there is that which can be recognized from afar, a symbol of timeless elegance, capable of adapting to fashion without losing its identity. This is the luxury of the Costa Smeralda, where even wine is synonymous with status and prestige. Here, among dream yachts and exclusive hotels, the ritual of fine drinking transforms into a lifestyle and bespoke experiences. And, among great wineries, glamorous atmospheres, and Michelin-starred dinners, the “Porto Cervo Wine & Food Festival” returns, officially launching the season of this iconic Sardinian destination, long favored by the international jet set. Here, the wine lists of five-star hotels and fine-dining restaurants are true encyclopedias of “liquid luxury”. They range from great Bordeaux and Champagne to the most sought-after Italian fine wines, kept like jewels: each label tells a story, each sip is a journey. Here, in the prestigious hotels, restaurants, and bars managed by Marriott International for Smeralda Holding (an Italian company owned by the investment fund Qatar Holding, which manages the main luxury tourism assets in Costa Smeralda), more than 500,000 covers were served in 2025 to clients from all over the world - especially from the United States (22%, which from this year will benefit, for the first time, from a direct New York–Olbia flight), Italy (10%), the UK (8%), as well as Germany, Brazil, Switzerland, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar - which purchased even 44,000 bottles of wine, 4,000 spirits, and 2,000 liqueurs. But the real distinguishing feature is the level of personalization. In Costa Smeralda, the concept of bespoke experiences reaches its peak, from requests for bottles from special vintages tied to a birth date or an anniversary, to exclusive vertical tastings decided at the last minute during a dinner, all managed with impeccable discretion, as industry insiders explained to WineNews (with further insights and a video in the coming days).

In the heart of Gallura, summer is not just a season, but an international stage. The clientele? Entrepreneurs, celebrities, and emerging figures in digital finance, all united by one specific demand: the best, without compromise. “Costa Smeralda is a small destination compared to other prestigious locations we compete with, so it is for a select few. There are very few hotels here, almost all of them five-star luxury - explains Mario Ferraro, ceo of Smeralda Holding - since its inception, this place has hosted a very diverse clientele from all over the world: starting with the United States - which from this year will benefit from a direct Olbia-New York flight operating four times a week for four and a half months alongside many European and Middle Eastern clients. Ten years ago, Olbia Airport handled 2 million arrivals per year; this year it expects 5 million, an increase of 150%”. This market segment is resilient to crises, explains Ferraro: “ours has always been a very resilient destination which is less affected by global events and geopolitical dynamics. We feared an impact on the tourist season when hostilities began in the Middle East, but in fact we saw an increase in bookings during the conflict from both the Middle East and the United States, so no, we are not concerned”.

And what about the concept of luxury? “In general, it has changed over time. Today, clients expect to buy an experience, services, not a product: so not a shiny crystal candelabra or silver cutlery; these are still a must, but no longer the main element. People want to live experiences”, concludes Ferraro.

When it comes to wine in Costa Smeralda, the concept of “best in class” takes on an almost absolute meaning. The new luxury is no longer mere ostentation, but curated excellence: knowing what to choose, how to drink it, and with whom to share it. That is why sommeliers have become true storytellers, able to guide guests through terroirs, vintages, and limited productions with an increasingly consultative approach. “Wine in Costa Smeralda is still a status symbol, but in a different way than in the past - explains Andrea Signanini, Food & Beverage Director for Marriott-managed properties in Costa Smeralda, which include a rich collection of starred hotels, restaurants, and exclusive bars such as the iconic Cala di Volpe and Cervo Hotel, and the Pevero Golf Club - the distinction lies not so much in the search for an expensive label, but in the story that a wine can create today. Our clients seek a 360-degree experience, and sommeliers, through tailored storytelling, can take them on a memorable journey they wouldn’t experience elsewhere. We have encountered requests for rare or nearly impossible-to-find bottles, without even checking the list or the price, or for vertical tastings spontaneously created at the table during a conversation. Among the most popular styles are light and fresh white wines, especially Vermentino from Gallura, and of course sparkling wines, starting with Champagne, particularly Blanc de Blancs or labels from historic maisons, without forgetting Italian sparkling wines. As for reds, lighter styles are preferred, as well as Super Tuscans and great Bordeaux”.

But in such an exclusive setting as Costa Smeralda, how do you build a wine list that can surprise a highly knowledgeable international clientele? “There are three key factors that I consider, especially in a location like this - underlines Andrea Signanini - the first is credibility, I.e having important names and historic maisons to ensure we meet our clients expectations. Then, guided discovery, i.e. pairing these great names with local wineries and small producers, allowing us to create storytelling and convey emotions. Finally, territoriality: we must ensure that our wine list harmonizes with the sea, the cuisine, and seasonality. We are moving toward a much more drinkable and gastronomic style, and that is what we aim to achieve”.

The “Porto Cervo Wine & Food Festival”, organized by Marriott, is an international showcase offering exhibitors visibility both externally and within the most prestigious hotels, restaurants, and bars of the Costa Smeralda. These venues serve more than 500,000 covers each year to clients from a wide range of global regions, led by the United States (22%), Italy (10%), the UK (8%), followed by Germany, Brazil, Switzerland, Canada, Saudi Arabia, France, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Australia, and Kuwait. In 2025 alone, clients at Marriott-managed properties for Smeralda Holding in the Costa Smeralda area purchased some 44,000 bottles of wine, 4,000 spirits, and 2,000 liqueurs.

Costa Smeralda thus confirms its role as an iconic destination which seems unaffected by global economic and political instability, a signal of hope and resilience which one hopes can extend to other made in Italy destinations, which continue to sit at the top of the imagination of travelers worldwide.

Copyright © 2000/2026