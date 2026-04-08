Natural wine meets “sustainable cuisine”, embraces wellness, and narrates itself to wine lovers

From “Summa” at Tenuta Alois Lageder in Magrè (April 11th - 12th), where the Lageder family welcomes more than 100 winegrowers from all over the world, united by a shared commitment to quality, respectful and sustainable agriculture (organic, biodynamic or in conversion), and a deep passion for experimentation, to “ViniVeri -Vini secondo natura” - “ViniVeri - Wines according to nature” in Cerea (April 10th - 12th), dedicated to “Elogio dell’attesa” - “Praise of Waiting” and bringing together over 100 winegrowers from the ViniVeri Consortium of Italy and Europe who uphold handmade “know-how” while respecting the identity of their native territories and the rhythms of nature, passing through “VinNatur Tasting” in Gambellara (April 11th - 13th), with more than 180 Italian and European winegrowers united in VinNatur - Associazione Viticoltori Naturali - the Natural Winegrowers Association, small producers who work in harmony with nature: it is time for the “pioneer” events in Italy which were among the first to highlight the relationship with nature and respect for the land in winemaking. Today, these events have become a cultural benchmark that sees wine, and winegrowers, as custodians of Italy heritage, thanks to environmental, economic and social sustainability.

The Alois Lageder Estate, the historic and prestigious flagship of the Lageder family in the heart of the vineyards of South Tyrol, once again opens its doors to “Summa” 2026. On April 11th and 12th, the small South Tyrolean village of Magrè is transformed into a focal point for the international wine scene, welcoming, now for a quarter of a century, 115 winegrowers from 9 countries, who meet industry professionals and wine lovers alike. The selection of participants brings together consolidated icons and new voices from the organic and biodynamic world: Italy will be represented by producers such as Arianna Occhipinti, Gravner and Frank Cornelissen (as well as Tenuta del Nicchio at Castiglion del Bosco, from Nino Franco to Giodo, from Maso Martis to Tenuta di Trinoro, from Petrolo to Barone Pizzini, from Toscani to Tenuta di Valgiano, from Vistorta to Boscarelli, from Elena Fucci to 1701 Franciacorta); from Germany and Austria, among others, Wittmann, Dr. Bürklin-Wolf, Georg Breuer, Nikolaihof and Jurtschitsch will be present, while on the international stage wineries such as Champagne Tarlant from France, Otronia from Patagonia and Château Musar from Lebanon will take part. In addition to tastings at the tables of producers, the masterclasses are headed by experts such as Willi Schlögl of the renowned Berlin wine bar Freundschaft, and Christine Mayr, Wset sommelier and former president of Ais - the Italian Sommelier Association of South Tyrol. Vertical tastings are dedicated to the great wines of estates such as Graf Neipperg, Gravner, Bernhard Ott, Trinoro, Champagne Tarlant and the Alois Lageder Estate itself, with personal insights from the winemakers into their work in the vineyard and cellar. And while in the Gastronomy Corners a varied selection of gastronomic partners offers a wide culinary choice, Vineria & Osteria Paradeis, in collaboration with local partners, presents a food tasting dedicated to products from the estate agricultural ecosystem. Part of the ticket proceeds (with reduced prices for under-25s) will be donated to the street magazine “zebra.” of Oew - Organisation for a Solidary World, based in Bressanone.

In an age which rewards speed and standardization, there are still those who choose to wait: to wait for the vineyard to take its course, for fermentation to find its rhythm, for the wine to reveal who it is, where it comes from, and which season has left its mark. These are the winegrowers of the ViniVeri Consortium who, for over 20 years, every spring, have brought the result of that patience to “ViniVeri - Wines According to Nature” 2026, which returns with its edition No. 21, dedicated precisely to the “Praise of waiting” in Cerea (Area Exp, April 10th - 12th). More than 100 selected producers will be present, coming from Italian regions and the main European terroirs, from France to Spain, from Slovenia to Austria, united not by a label, but by adherence to a “Rule” which is both productive and ethical. But “ViniVeri” is not just a fair; it is above all a meeting of people - enthusiasts, sommeliers, restaurateurs, journalists, but also the simply curious - of territories, stories, ideas and experiences, told directly by the producers to understand the choices behind each label, rediscover forgotten grape varieties and grasp the true essence of places. The program includes guided tastings (such as the vertical tasting of the rare and iconic Barolo by Giovanni Canonica), dinners by both emerging and established chefs such as Juri Chiotti of Reis Cibo Libero di Montagna in Cuneo, and Sara Nicolosi and Cinzia de Lauri of AlTatto in Milan, with artisanal wine pairings at the ViniVeri Restaurant; the presentation of Marzia Pinotti’s book “Lungo i sentieri del Nebbiolo” (Edizioni Le Piccole Pagine); the photographic exhibition by Gianni Pillon, “Visages des Vignes”, and moments of dialogue among winemakers. There is also Enoteca ViniVeri, the showcase-shop where many of the wines on display can be purchased at cellar price plus one euro, which the Consortium will donate to charity. Special attention is also paid to young people: for this edition, the special “Under 25 equals 25 euros” reduction is confirmed, i.e. the entry to “ViniVeri” for all adults up to the age of 25 with a dedicated discounted ticket to encourage the participation of new generations and help them closely engage with a production model based on responsibility, sustainability and shared passion. “Wine is a mirror of the place it comes from: our task is not to fog it up. “ViniVeri” arose from this commitment, from care in the vineyard, from the artisan hand, from the awareness that making wine according to nature means taking care of a collective heritage. With the edition No. 21, we look to the future knowing that our role goes beyond the glass: we are part of a necessary dialogue between producers, territory and community, because the challenges ahead of us, from climate to soil protection, from innovation to consumer education, can only be faced together”, explains Paolo Vodopivec, president of the ViniVeri Consortium.

From April 11th to 13th, the Margraf showroom in Gambellara will host “VinNatur Tasting” 2026, one of Europe leading events dedicated to natural wine. Here, industry professionals (with a dedicated tasting room and networking area) and wine enthusiasts alike will be able to meet 180 producers from 6 countries - Albania, Austria, France, Germany, Slovenia and Spain - and from 19 Italian regions. Alongside the tasting tables of the winegrowers of VinNatur - the Natural Winegrowers Association (with the opportunity to purchase wines), guided masterclasses will focus on “Alterazioni microbiologiche dei vini” - “Microbiological alterations in wines”, led by Food Micro Team, agronomist Giacomo Buscioni and food technologist Damiano Barbato, featuring white wines specifically modified to highlight the main organoleptic alterations of microbiological origin; on the relationship between wine and cuisine with “Abbinamento? Una questione di stile (Introduzione al metodo Vinology)” - “Pairing? A matter of style (Introduction to the Vinology method),” with Alessandro Torcoli, editor of the historic magazine “Civiltà del bere”, presented alongside his latest book; and on “La molteplicità dell’Alsazia”, - “The many daces of Alsace” with Samuel Cogliati, founder of Possibilia Editore. Among the moments of entertainment and conviviality are a live performance by the Ruggero Robin Trio and a jam session by the Saxphonia Quartet. New highlights include Controcorrente Vermouth which tells the story of Mediterranean aromas and flavors starting from wines made by small producers working in harmony with nature; a tasting table by Avla - Association Vins Libres d’Alsace, featuring the new generation of Alsatian natural wine producers; and The Terroirs Project, with international winegrowers producing accessible and authentic wines. The presence of Saulty Chef is also noteworthy, which transforms meat and fish through innovative kinetic salting techniques, and Amami Shochu, a Japanese distilled spirit made from kokutō cane sugar and kōji rice, produced exclusively in the Amami Islands. There will also be participation by ScuolaLibera - Alla Nostra Portata, an association promoting Steiner/Waldorf pedagogy, offering a menu exclusively within the food-focused area, alongside numerous Italian handmade producers, from meats and cured products to cheeses and craft beers, from coffee to desserts. And, part of the proceeds will be donated to the Alepé Project, a nonprofit organization which carries out welfare and social solidarity projects for the inhabitants of the city in southern Côte d’Ivoire. Last but not least, “VinNatur Tasting” will join the celebrations for the centenary of the birth of Luigi Veronelli, a master of Italian wine and food journalism, commemorating his extraordinary contribution to Italian wine culture and his pioneering role in wine criticism. “He made a decisive contribution to redefining the meaning of viticulture in our country - concludes Angiolino Maule, president of VinNatur - he didn’t simply narrate wine, but defended and gave a voice to winegrowers. In him, we recognize a clear-sighted forerunner of the values which are now considered foundational in the natural wine sector”.

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