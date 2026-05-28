2026 Assoenologi Congress, Giorgia Meloni: “viticulture as a pillar of Italian agri-food”

“Viticulture is a pillar of Italy agri-food sector, one of the most widely known and recognizable symbols of made in Italy. It is an area in which we express global leadership. We are the world leading producers and hold the record for certified quality productions, also thanks to the extraordinary biodiversity represented by over 500 native grape varieties. Viticulture also represents an irreplaceable part of our national identity”. This was once again reiterated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a message sent to Assoenologi at the opening of the National Congress taking place in Conegliano from today until May 30th.

In her greeting to Assoenologi president Riccardo Cotarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recalled that “wine is celebrated in paintings, in art, in literature, but it is also synonymous with care for our land and our landscape. Viticulture has shaped the Nation and has created places of inestimable beauty which make Italy unique and iconic, such as the one hosting the congress today, the wonderful Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, recognized as a Unesco World Heritage Site. Since taking office - reiterated Meloni - we have chosen to stand by your side to support the sector and make it increasingly strong and innovative, in an international market marked by complex dynamics and evolving consumption”. We have fought in Europe for a reform of the regulation on Geographical Indications that would be closer to the Italian model, in order to preserve EU resources aimed at promoting wine on international markets. We will continue to oppose any attempt to demonize this product through alarmist labeling or misleading information systems for consumers. Wine is a key element of the Mediterranean Diet and must remain as such, a heritage of well-being with values to be defended and enhanced, naturally within the framework of conscious and responsible consumption”.

Addressing another crucial issue for the wine sector, which is that of market diversification, the Prime Minister added: “we will continue to do our part to help the sector expand into new markets and strengthen national production, starting with the opportunities arising from trade agreements signed by the European Union with Latin America, India, and Australia. But, we are also determined to do our utmost to enhance the development opportunities of the sector, such as wine tourism, an area which is rapidly growing and gaining increasing success. We will carry on this work together with producers, farmers, and above all with you enologists -concluded Giorgia Meloni - who represent an indispensable pillar of the wine supply chain and who ensure, through your expertise, professionalism, and passion, the value and quality universally recognized in Italian wine”.

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