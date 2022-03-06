Prices of Italian bulk wines grow: Brunello, Amarone, Cartizze more than 1.000 euros per hectoliter

The world is very worried about how the Russia - Crimea war will evolve, and in the meantime, it is continuing. Naturally, everyone is hoping they can toast the end of the conflict soon. As the war rages, instead, Italian wine and the world continue working in 2022 to maintain the great recovery in 2021. And, it looks like things are going rather well, at least as far as the value of bulk wines in the topmost Italian territories. Prices, for the most part, are stable, and, in some cases, have increased, and they have almost never decreased. In general, this is a symptom of health, although it could become a problem, linked to rising production costs that are affecting all sectors. In the wine sector, according to the latest estimates from Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), rising costs were at + 12%. Between utility bills, glass, paper, cork, wood and transportation, at the end of the year, if the situation does not get worse, the estimated increase will reach 1.3 billion euros. It is a serious problem obviously, especially for generic wines and those that have a lower added value, as they clearly have fewer margins than the others. According to ISMEA quotations, price lists of common white wines in January 2022, registered an average price of 4.12 euros per hectare, up +28.6% compared to the previous year. Red and rosé wines, instead were 4.53 euros per hectare, up + 13.4% compared to the same period in 2021.

Denomination wines, starting from Piedmont, and according to the Chamber of Commerce of Cuneo results (updated to January 26, 2022), show Barolo DOCG 2017 increased from 796 to 858 euros per hectoliter, while 2018 (at the time of the surveys, referring to the two-month period November-December 2021, still “ready to become”), ranged between 780 and 797 euros per hectoliter. Figures were slightly higher compared to our latest survey at the beginning of December 2021. Barbaresco 2017 harvest is stable, between 420 and 454 euros per hectoliter, and from 476 and 490 euros for 2018. On the other hand, Nebbiolo d’Alba 2019 harvest is between 250 and 269 euros and 2020 between 232 and 260 euros. Langhe Nebbiolo ranges between 257 and 300 euros, while Barbera d’Alba is stable between 217 and 231 euros. The Chamber of Commerce of Alessandria, as of February 28th, registered Barbera d’Asti between 115 and 160 euros per hectoliter, Monferrato between 110 and 140, and Gavi among the white wines, ranging from 220 to 280 euros per liter.

In Tuscany, according to data as of March 2, 2022 from the Siena Chamber of Commerce, prices of Brunello di Montalcino 2017 are stable between 950 and 1.150 euros per hectoliter, but compared to December 2021, prices of the 2018 vintage have risen significantly - between 750 and 950 euros. Rosso di Montalcino prices, on the other hand, range from 300 to 450 euros per hectoliter for the 2020 harvest. Chianti Classico prices are also fairly stable, as they have registered similar prices for vintages from 2017 to 2021. The lowest quotes start at 265-280 euros, and maximum between 315 and 330 euros per hectoliter.

Chianti is more or less similar with stable prices between 140 and 180 euros per hectoliter for the 2018 to 2021 vintages. Further, Nobile di Montepulciano has registered stable prices for vintages 2017 and 2018, between 330 and 380 euros per hectoliter, and the 2019 vintage between 340 and 390 euros. Vernaccia di San Gimignano, instead, has grown slightly, and prices, for vintages 2019, 2020 and 2021, ranging from 135 to 160 euros per hectoliter. While prices of Bolgheri wines (at the beginning of December 2021 were around 310 euros for the Bolgheri Doc, and 330 euros for the organic product, ed.)

In Veneto, on the other hand, according to the Verona Chamber of Commerce results, as of February 28, 2022, prices of Valpolicella wines increased significantly. Amarone and Recioto 2018, 2019 and 2020 vintages ranged between 930 and 960 euros per hectoliter, while the Classic area production started at 960 and reached 1.000 euros per hectoliter. Price increases and high quotations also for Valpolicella Ripasso, which goes from 320 to 340 euros per hectoliter for 2019 and 2020 productions, rising to 360-390 euros per hectoliter for the Classic version. Valpolicella DOC instead, starts at 190 to 210 euros per hectoliter for production 2021, and then rises to 250-270 euros for the Classic version. Among white wines, Lugana is growing significantly, as prices were between 350 and 360 euros per hectoliter in 2021. Soave Classico 2021 is stable between 100 and 115 euros per hectoliter, Bardolino ranges between 100 and 120 euros on the different versions (“base”, Classic and chiaretto), and Pinot Grigio delle Venezie quotes between 115 and 120 euros per hectoliter.

Prices of the “Prosecco system” are also continuing to rise. According to the Treviso Chamber of Commerce, as of March 1, 2022, Prosecco DOC prices ranged between 230 and 250 euros per hectoliter. Asolo DOCG prices are between 235 and 255 euros, while Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG prices are quoted between 280 and 310 euros per hectoliter. The “Rive” type ranges from 300 to 320 euros, and the Cartizze “cru” quotes fine red wine prices between 950 and 1.150 euro per hectoliter.

