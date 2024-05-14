The Tuscany of wine becomes a set for great cinema: in Argiano, Montalcino, there is George Clooney

The falling in love between Americans and Tuscany knows no crisis: the landscapes, the small villages, the works of art, the history, the hospitality, but above all the food and the great wine. This is demonstrated by the millionaire American production that has chosen, in this case, one of the most beautiful and prestigious wineries in the Brunello di Montalcino area: just in these days at Argiano, an estate owned by the Brazilian entrepreneur André Santos Esteves and led by Bernardino Sani, whose Brunello has been chosen by the famous U.S. magazine “Wine Spectator” as the best in the world in 2023, there is George Clooney, one of the most famous and internationally beloved actors, engaged in the filming of the movie “Jay Kelly”, together with Adam Sandler, as anticipated in recent days by the site MontalcinoNews. Directing them, in a Netflix-branded production, is Noah Baumbach, co-writer of the film-phenomenon “Barbie”. But also arriving on the set of the Renaissance villa - designed by the famous architect Baldassarre Peruzzi, and which in the late 19th century hosted the poet Joshua Carducci - will be names of the caliber of Billy Crudup, Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Mortimer, Patrick Wilson, Laura Dern, Italy’s Alba Rohrwacher, Riley Keough (Elvis Presley's granddaughter) and Greta Gerwig. Also with them are David Heyman, producer of the Harry Potter saga, and cinematographer and Oscar winner with “La La Land” Linus Sandgren. Heavily guarded the set, although many are hoping to spot George Clooney strolling the streets of Montalcino, as many celebrities have done before him. In fact, the capital of Brunello di Montalcino is no stranger to hosting VIPs: celebrities of the caliber of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Paul Mc Cartney, Matt Demon, Antony Hopkins, Ralph Fiennes, Kate Winslet, Emily Ratajkowski and Michelle Williams have come here on vacation in past years.

