ProWein 2026, Germany and Europe which are worth 4 billion euros of export: the focus of Italy

Not only Germany, the second-largest market for Italian wine in value terms in 2025 (1.4 billion euros in 2025, and among the few showing a positive trend, even if only +0.5% compared to 2024), but also neighboring Switzerland, which brought more than 400 million euros into the coffers of Italian wineries, as well as France with 309 million euros, the Netherlands with 260 million euros, Belgium with 217 million euros, Sweden with 187 million euros, Austria with 150 million euros, Poland with 131 million euros, Norway with 87 million euros, Finland with 45 million euros, and the not-too-distant United Kingdom with 816 million euros. Looking at the smaller Eastern European countries such as Estonia, Latvia, and Belarus along with other partners which in recent years have been affected by war but are still potentially significant, like Russia with 207 million euros and Ukraine with 74 million euros: this is an export area worth more than 4 billion euros for Italian wine (more than half of the 7.7 billion euros total recorded in 2025, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews). It is the area gravitating around Germany, which will be the main target of over 560 Italian exhibitors (second only to the German “landlords”), ready to set course for Düsseldorf, where ProWein 2026 will take place from March 15th to 17th. Although scaled down in size compared to the recent past, it remains a highly important business and networking event for Italian companies and territories.

And, as it has been the case for years, the fair will be preceded by other events centered on Italian wine, such as the “Tre Bicchieri World Tour” tasting (tomorrow, March 14th, at Rheinterrasse Düsseldorf, 1 pm to 7 pm, featuring nearly 80 Italian wineries) and the “Falstaff Big Bottle Party 2026” hosted by Falstaff magazine at the Maritim Hotel starting at 4:30 pm. Many leading wineries will be present at the fair - from Adami to Allegrini, from Altesino to Argea, from Caprai to Astoria, from Poliziano to Planeta, from Barone Pizzini to Bottega, from Botter to Braida, from Cadis 1898 to Cantina Valpolicella Negrar, from Ceci to Cantine Ermes, from Settesoli to Torrevento, from Vitevis to Carpineto, from Cecchi to Caviro, from Cavit to Cusumano, from Donnafugata to Elena Walch, from Fantini Group to Fèlsina, from Feudi di San Gregorio to Fontanafredda, from Fontodi to Gruppo Italiano Vini (GIV), from Italian Wine Brands to San Michele Appiano, from Terlano to Tramin, from Lungarotti to Frescobaldi, from Mazzei to Marilisa Allegrini, from Masciarelli to Masottina, from Medici Ermete to Monchiero Carbone, from Nals Margreid to Nonino, from Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine to Petrolo, from Rocca delle Macìe to Ruffino, from Ruggeri to Schenk Italia, from Serena Wines 1881 to Bellavista, from Speri to Tenuta di Artimino, from Tinazzi to Val d’Oca, from Varvaglione to Velenosi, from Venica to Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano, from Villa Sandi to Mezzacorona, from Viticoltori Ponte to Santero, from Zenato to Zorzettig - many consortia will also be there to promote their regions, such as Brunello di Montalcino, Nobile di Montepulciano, Primitivo di Manduria, Prosecco DOC, Garda DOC, Valpolicella, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, Lugana DOC, DOC delle Venezie, Vini d’Abruzzo, Vini Piceni, Soave, Valtènesi, Asolo Montello, Chianti DOCG, Chianti Classico, alongside Ersa and PromoTurismo FVG from Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Istituto Marchigiano Tutela Vini, Piemonte Land, and business clusters such as Ita-Italian Trade Agency, Area 39, Edoardo Freddi, and Iswa - Italian Signature Wines Academy (which brings together wineries such as Allegrini, Caprai, Bellavista, Feudi di San Gregorio, Fontanafredda, Frescobaldi, Masciarelli, Planeta, and Villa Sandi).

Germany alone is a fundamental market, if not the top foreign partner, for several regions. This is the case for Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, for which Germany, with 36% of total exports, is the top foreign market and, together with Europe, accounts for 45% of the territory exports. “Participating in international events like ProWein is a crucial opportunity for Vino Nobile di Montepulciano to strengthen our denomination presence in foreign markets and promote the quality and history of our wines - explains Andrea Rossi, president of the Consorzio del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano - and, the growing interest in Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, especially in Germany and other Central European countries, proves that continuing to invest in global promotion is the right path to ensure a competitive future for our excellence”. The same applies to Lugana: the “Dach” area, i.e. Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, is among its core markets, with the German large-scale retail sector performing particularly well, notes Consorzio del Lugana headed by Edoardo Peduto. Lugana reaches an average price of 7.6 euros per bottle there, compared to 2.8 euros for white wines in general. For Consorzio Vino Chianti, president Giovanni Busi highlights that “ProWein is one of the main opportunities for international promotion of the denomination, and an essential event for consolidating our presence in foreign markets and strengthening dialogue with industry operators”. And for a region strongly tied to the U.S., like Brunello di Montalcino, Germany is now more important than ever, underlines Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino, headed by Giacomo Bartolommei: “the German market remains a historic and strategic venue for our denomination. In a complex environment marked by declining consumption and global instability, it is increasingly important to broaden the scope of our promotional activities abroad”. A similar view comes from Consorzio Vini Alto Adige, headed by Eduard Bernhart, for a region that, partly due to geographical proximity, considers the German market a benchmark. “In an increasingly challenging international scenario, it is essential to present a clear, recognizable identity deeply rooted in the territory. ProWein is a strategic platform for consolidating relationships and developing new contacts, but also an opportunity to present our vision with authority”.

Abruzzo is among the regions that consider Germany a key partner, as Alessandro Nicodemi, president of the Consorzio Tutela Vini d’Abruzzo, explains: “I believe it is essential to intensify dialogue with the international trade as much as possible by participating in targeted events and exhibitions. For this reason, as a Consortium, we have an extremely busy schedule and will be attending Prowein to engage with buyers and industry professionals, particularly those from Germany, given that Germany continues to be our second-largest market after the United States. Internationalization is one of the strategic levers for the future of Abruzzo wine, and the Consortium’s role is precisely to support wineries in foreign markets, strengthening the positioning of our appellations and showcasing the identity of a region that has much to offer the global wine scene”.

Also Consorzio dei Vini della Valpolicella, headed by Christian Marchesini, is also investing heavily; Germany and Northern Europe are among its key markets. In addition to the fair, it has scheduled a small off-site event, “Gustare con stile Amarone & Parmigiano Reggiano” at the Hotel Schnellenburg, RiverLounge Room, overlooking the Rhine (March 15th, 6-8 pm), with 8 wineries participating in a walk-around tasting for wine lovers.

These are just some examples of territories which, along with their wineries, will be at the heart of a fair that, while scaled down and reorganized in terms of space (with “only” 7 halls open, and all of Italy located in Hall 3), remains important not only for its market but also as a gauge of a sector which had glimpses of recovery at the recent Wine Paris in Paris, but now faces renewed concern over the effects of the war in Iran, which adds to existing challenges: economic difficulties in many countries, health-driven consumption trends, U.S. tariffs and more. The fair thematic layout also reflects current trends: “Sparkling Visions”, featuring the world of sparkling wines from Prosecco to Sekt, from Crémant to Champagne (with its classic Champagne Lounge); “ProWein Zero” focusing on what is considered one of the market most dynamic segments, dealcoholized wines and spirits; “Organic Visions” dedicated to the organic sector; and “Packaging & Design” showcasing the fast-evolving world of packaging for the industry.

And, as always, the fair will feature numerous tasting sessions and in-depth seminars. The program organized by Ita–Italian Trade Agency is particularly rich: over the three days, it will offer a series of 11 masterclasses led by sommeliers Peter Douglas and Sebastian Bordthäuser, in partnership with Meininger; tastings of the “Top 100 Italy” wines selected by Meininger, conducted by sommeliers Markus Dilger, Paul Knittel, and Alexey Pilin; as well as thematic tours exploring “territories and denominations” guided by sommeliers Filippo Bartolotta and Georgia Panagopoulou. On the day-by-day program, among the tastings scheduled for Sunday, March 15th, the session titled “On sun, two faces” is particularly intriguing (11:00 a.m.), comparing rosé wines from Provence with those from Valtenesi. At 12:00 p.m., there will be an interesting tasting dedicated to red wines served chilled, ranging from Bardolino to Lagrein, from Lambrusco to Pinot Noir to Gamay, headed by Alexander Kohnen of the International Wine Institute. At 3:30 p.m., the focus will shift to Piwi wines with Ecovin, Demeter, and Bioland.

Among the in-depth events on Sunday, March 15th, the meeting with Martina Obregón, Chief Marketing Officer of the Henkell Freixenet group, focusing on the global growth of sparkling wines (10:50 a.m.), is noteworthy. At 11:00 a.m., Irem Eren DipWset, considered one of the world leading experts on No-Lo wines, will offer a dedicated session. At 1:00 p.m., NielsenIq Kaleigh Theriault and Hartwin Maas, founder & ceo of the Institute for Generational Research, will discuss wine consumption among Gen X and Gen Z. Also at 1:00 p.m., a panel will explore the future of alcohol-free beverages and wines, with speakers including Karin Eymael of Weinwirtschaft, Silvia Wiesner of Rotkäppchen-Mumm, and Melanie Broyé-Engelkes of the German Wine Institute. At 2:00 p.m., sparkling wines take center stage again, with a focus on the growing trend of serving bubbles “by the glass,” analyzed by Master of Wine Patrick Schmitt and Lambert Manden from Coravin. On Monday, March 16th, one of the most interesting tastings, scheduled for 4:00 p.m., is “A Sparkling Experience” with Eberhard Benz of Henkell Freixenet, featuring a comparative tasting of Prosecco, Cava, Crémant, Californian sparklings, and not only.

Among the conferences, the session on emerging or rediscovered markets such as Asia, Brazil, and Poland (10:30 a.m.), featuring Ian Anderson Ford, is notable, who has collaborated in China with Concha y Toro, Penfolds, Villa Maria, and Lafite, Christian Burgos, ceo of Inner Group in Brazil, and Polish Master of Wine Wojciech Bońkowski. At the ProWein Press Centre, the spotlight will be on responsible drinking, with a conference by the European association Wine in Moderation, chaired by Italy Sandro Sartor (11:30 a.m.). Also on Monday, in the Champagne Lounge, Gerhild Burkard, Champagne Ambassador for the Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne - Civc, will shed light on “sustainable viticulture” in Champagne (1:30 p.m.). At 2:00 p.m., another session will explore new wine sales channels, featuring among others Giorgio Benaglia, Eu Category Leader for Alcoholic Products at Amazon, with a focus on e-commerce. On Tuesday, March 17th, a highlight among tastings will be the session hosted by “Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux”, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., offering a sampling of the 2022 vintage wines from more than 70 châteaux. Among conferences, the focus on “how to sell more wine in mature markets” with special attention to Germany and the USA is particularly interesting, featuring Laurence Whyatt, Managing Director Beverages Equity Research - Emea at Barclays Bank, Erin Kirschenmann of Wine Business Monthly, and Felix Bodmann of Webweinschule Bodmann Ug (10:30 a.m.). At 2:00 p.m., Alexandra Wrann DipWset will present the fast-growing sparkling wine scene in Eastern Europe, including the Czech Republic, Moldova, Slovenia, Hungary, and Romania.

This small roadmap of tastings and insights once again places Italian wine at the center of attention in Düsseldorf in this first quarter of 2026, a year that, due to the new crisis in the Middle East and rising tensions in Iran, is shaping up to be even more challenging than expected for the wine sector. Yet, despite a decline in 2025 exports compared to the record 2024 figures (-3.7% in value and -1.8% in volume), the industry has not collapsed. In a very difficult global context, it is trying to look ahead with confidence, with Italy playing a leading role, and wineries continuing to seek new markets and strengthen their presence in more consolidated ones. Meanwhile, with ProWein about to begin, eyes are already turning to Vinitaly, held at Veronafiere in Verona from April 12th to 15th, which remains the foremost stage for Italian wine.

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