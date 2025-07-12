“The obligation of a duty at 30% overcomes any tolerance threshold for Italian businesses”

About the announcement of duties at 30% on all Eu products entering the Usa starting from August, 1st, contained in the letter published on his social Truth by Usa President Donald Trump, addressed to Eu Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a first declaration from Italy arrived by president Federalimentare Paolo Mascarino who underlines how “every duty hurts trade, and we would have preferred an Euro-Atlantic free trade area with zero duties: the obligation of a duty at 30% overcomes any tolerance threshold for businesses increasing the risk of a significant drop of exports also considering the current devaluation of dollar”. Particularly, explains Mascarino, “the combined impact of Usa duties and dollar devaluation will not be supportable for various sectors, and for the protection of businesses, we ask the Eu to intervene with public funds: as well as the United States did with duties, which is actually a public intervention to protect their industry, we also ask it. But, we don’t think about supports, but about urging structural interventions to reinforce our competitive ability by reducing Eu internal duties: simplify bureaucratic burden on businesses, reform energy markets to ensure a reduction of prices, facilitate the access to credit. In that sense, continue with major decision on the path of interest rate cut in euro area could help economic growth”.

According to Federalimentare, “it is clear - continues president Mascarino - that the Eu wants to give a political answer to American duties for institutional dignity, and so as not to be humiliated by this decision of Trump administration: but, we consider that this reply of the Eu should be cautious, and still open to negotiation, seen the risk of an additional 30% in case of retorsion. President Meloni is carrying out a complex action in Europe to contain all those who want a muscular response to Usa duties threat, a strategy which would risk to be self-harmer for Europe, and, particularly for Italy”.

According to president Confagricoltura Massimiliano Giansanti, “duties at 30% to Europe announced by Us president Donald Trump go go beyond even the darkest expectations and are absolutely unacceptable. For European agriculture, and for the Italian one, they would represent a blame which hits not only the primary sector, but the economy of entire countries. Our businesses - adds Giansanti - could not support a burden of this type, and the matter doesn’t regard only agri-food supply chain. As Europe, we have to be united in the negotiation, and find a solution which doesn’t bury the economy of our continent, and doesn’t put in discussion the productive systems about the theme of non-tariff barriers”.

“Duties at 30% announced by Usa President Donald Trump on European products could cost to Us families, and to Italian agri-food over 2.3 billion euros”, Coldiretti estimates basing on the impact of national supply chain already experimented on the occasion of additional tariffs imposed by the tycoon during his first mandate which brought to a double digit drop in sales for affected products. The impact in terms of increased prices for American consumers would translate unavoidably into consequences on Italian companies given the request for “discounts” by importers of the last weeks. Consumption decrease brings unavoidably to an unsold product for Italian businesses which are forced to look for new markets. All without forgetting the danger fakes with the Usa being the first world producer of made in Italy fake food. The potential disappearance of many Italian products from the shelves would represent an assist for the blooming fake industry, estimated in a value of 40 billion euros. In addition to the immediate damage in terms of a likely drop in exports, there would also be the impact of missed growth, adds Coldiretti, with Italian-made food in the Usa which this year aimed to surpass the 9 euro billion mark. The situation is further worsened by the fact that the new additional tariffs would be added to those already in place, particularly penalizing key supply chains, especially those already subject to duties. With a 30% duty, the additional tariffs on some iconic made in Italy products would bring the total to 45% for cheese, 35% for wine, 42% for processed tomatoes, 36% for stuffed pasta, and 42% for jams and homogenized preserves, according to projections. “Imposing 30% duties to European agri-food products,and, therefore, Italian ones, would be a very hard blow to real economy, agricultural businesses which work every day to bring quality and identity in the world, but also to American consumers, who would be deprived of authentic products, or forced to pay them much more in addition to foster the phenomenon of Italian Sounding - affirms president Coldiretti Ettore Prandini - unfortunately, we can only note, where tariffs should be confirmed on August 1st, the complete failure of von der Leyen’s policy, to the detriment of productive sectors and future generations. The President must commit herself to a real solution, as she has not done yet. In a very delicate moment for geopolitical and global economic balances, the total absence of courage and strategic vision by Europe touches. While the world is rearming itself, supply chains are recomposing, and great powers are investing in reinforcing their food and energy sovereignty, Brussels thinks about cutting resources exactly to most strategic productive sectors such as agriculture and real economy”. “After the European decision to increase its contribution to Nato to overcome that of the Usa -adds Coldiretti secretary general Vincenzo Gesmundo - the American choice to hit our agri-food with punitive duties appears to be deeply unfair, and totally asymmetric. We can’t ask Europe higher strategic responsibility, and then penalize it economically on trade. A twitch of lucidity by everyone is needed: we wish that an addition of rationality, not only diplomatic, brings the discussion back to the ground of good sense, and of the balance between allies”.

Shortly after, the wine industry responded as well, with Unione Italiana Vini -Uiv stating: “it took just one letter to write the darkest chapter in the relationship between two historic Western allies. A 30% duty on wine, if confirmed, would amount to an almost total embargo for 80% of Italian wine. At this point, the fate of our sector and hundreds of thousands of jobs depends on the extra time negotiations, which will be crucial, because it’s unthinkable to relocate these volumes of wine elsewhere in the short term. At the same time, an extraordinary intervention from the Eu will undoubtedly be necessary,” said Unione italiana vini - Uiv President Lamberto Frescobaldi.

Federvini also described the measure as extremely serious and unjustified, warning that it risks undermining a balance built over time, based on mutual trust, commercial dialogue, and shared values between historic partners. The United States represent since years a strategic market for Italian export, particularly for our products of excellence which were able to conquer the trust of American consumers, and contribute significantly to both national and transatlantic economic growth. The introduction of a duty of this importance would seriously put at risk the competitiveness of Italian businesses with heavy consequences on Us counterparts. “The obligation of a general 30% duty indiscriminately affects high-value-added sectors like ours - declares Giacomo Ponti, president of Federvini - it is a very serious and unjustified measure, penalizing not only European producers, but also American economic operators who are an integral part of our commercial supply chain”. Federvini observes how economic relationships between the European Union and the United States are deeply interconnected, particularly in the sectors linked to agri-food, distribution, and restoration. Unilateral measures like these, adopted without consultation or confrontation, compromise the principle of reciprocity on which international trade is based, and risk to produce long-lasting and dangerous consequences by both sides. In the United States, the three-tier distribution system - importation, distribution, and retail - generates added value also thanks to the presence of European products. For any dollar spent on high-quality European goods, up to 4.50 dollars are activated within the Us. economy, through employment, taxation, and growth in horeca sector. “This is not just about protecting our export - continues Ponti - but about safeguarding a shared economic interest. Our excellences are part of a shared economic and cultural ecosystem: hindering its access to the Us market also harms the supply chains and American workers who have long been an active part of it”. Federvini strongly supports the constructive approach expressed by European institutions, which have reaffirmed the importance of transatlantic dialogue and the need to protect common interests in accordance with international rules. “It is fundamental - affirms Ponti - that Europe presents a united and determined front to defend its strategic supply chains and economic operators affected by unilateral and disproportionate decisions”. The Federation calls for an immediate, clear, and coordinated response from Italian and European institutions, with the goal of reopening bilateral and multilateral discussions, in full respect of trade and international cooperation rules. “The survival of thousands of businesses and the stability of a virtuous ecosystem that has generated value and employment on both sides of the Atlantic are in the running. We must act now, with a constructive spirit, strategic vision, and a strong, cohesive European voice”, concludes president Ponti, emphasizing how Federvini will continue to work closely with Italian authorities, European institutions, and international partners to contribute to a fair, sustainable solution aligned with the principles that have guided the relationship between Europe and the United States up to today.

It is enough to recall, once again, how strongly export-oriented Italian food industry is: the Usa is the second-largest destination for our exports, generating a turnover of 7.7 billion euros in 2024, which accounts for 14% of our total food exports; only Germany ranks higher, with 7.9 billion euros. The same applies to Italian wine, for which the Usa is the most important market, with approximately 2 billion euros in exports, corresponding to 24% of total Italian wine exports, and Italian labels representing 40% of the Eu’s total wine exports to the Usa;

in April 2025, the first month affected by the new tariffs, Italian wine exports to the Usa. experienced a setback, with a 7.5% drop in volume and a 9.2% drop in value; enlarging the gaze to the Eu, European wine exports to the Usa are worth nearly 5 billion euros annually, while that coming overseas amounts to just 318 million euros; and, overall, sales of European alcoholic beverages (including wine) in the Usa generate a turnover of 8 billion euros, compared to 1.3 billion euros in imports of the same products. Therefore, the United States remains a truly vital market, and it is essential to support the presence and competitiveness of our companies there.

