Duties, the letter by Trump to Ursula von der Leyen: from August 1st, duties at 30% on Eu products

Since few hours, President of the United States Donald Trump published on his social Truth the awaited letter addressed to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on which he announces the introduction, from August, 1st, of duties at 30% on wares arriving from the European Union. Here is the text of the letter: “dear President, it is a great honor for me to send you this letter which testifies the strength and the commitment of our trade relationship. The United States of America decided to continue to collaborate with the European Union despite our significant loss with you. However, we chose to continue, but only on the condition that trade is more balanced and fair. Therefore, we invite you to take part in extraordinary economy of the United States, number one market in the world. After years of discussions about our trade relationship, we concluded that it is necessary to overcome historical and persistent trade unbalances caused by your tariffs and barriers, both tariff and non-tariff ones. Sadly, our relationship was not reciprocal. Starting from 2025, August, 1st, we will apply a tariff of 30% on all products of the European Union destined to the Usa independently from already existing tariffs. Wares will be trans-shipped to bypass higher tariffs which are anyway subjected to the highest quota. I would like to underline that 30% is much less than what would be necessary to eliminate trade disparity with the Eu. As you know, no tariff will be applied if the European Union, or European companies, will decide to produce directly from the United States; in that case, we will make all the possible to ensure rapid, professional, and punctual approvals in few weeks. In this way, the European Union could fully access, and without restrictions Us market without any tariff in view of the great trade loss. If, for any reason, you will decide to increase your tariffs in reply, we will add the increase directly at already foreseen 30%. These measures are necessary to correct years of European policies and trade barriers which caused enormous and unsustainable trade losses at our disadvantage. This unbalance represents a serious threat for our economy, and, consequently, for our national safety! We are desirous to continue to collaborate with you as commercial partner for many upcoming years. If you are eager to open your markets which were, up to now, close to the United States, and to eliminate tariffs and barriers, we could evaluate an adaptation of these measures. Tariffs could be modified both upwards and downwards. The United States of America will never disappoint you. Thanks for the attention to this important matter! With the best wishes, best regards, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America”.

