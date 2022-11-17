“Top 100 Wines of The World 2022” by James Suckling: 11 Italian labels in the list

In times of rankings, after the great Italian results in the US that of “Wine Spectator” and “Wine Enthusiast” (which has published its rankings of the “Best Buys” and the “Cellar Selection”, waiting for the “The Enthusiast 100 of 2022”, ed), now is out the “Top 100 Wines of The World 2022” by James Suckling, one of the world’s most established critics, now based in Hong Kong, and followed above all in Asia. A classification that, unlike others, and what Suckling himself has frequently done over the years, is not particularly generous to Italy, which has a total of 11 wines on the list, but not even one in the “Top 10”. And the reason is explained by the critic himself, in the introduction: “This year’s list of the World’s 100 Best Wines reflects not only the best wines we tasted in 2022, but also exceptional regions, vintages, and producers we discovered over the past 12 months”. For example, we really liked the best reds from Bordeaux’s excellent 2019 vintage, so many of them are on the list, 12 in total. There are also 17 Napa Valley wines, the majority of which are from the exceptional 2019 vintage. On the other hand, we chose fewer wines from Italy and South America, because the producers experienced hot and lower quality vintages. The United States provided the most wines in our Top 100, with 28 bottles on our list. This was mostly due to the release of numerous outstanding wines from the 2019 vintage. It was the second consecutive great vintage after 2018. Overall, 2019 wines were slightly fruitier than the more structured and harmonious 2018. However, it is difficult ot generalise. All the wines are from California, Oregon, or Washington”.

Therefore, it is a question of the vintage, but as previously mentioned, there is no shortage of Italians. And so, if the wine No. 1 is the Californian Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Georges de Latour Private Reserve 2019 by Beaulieu Vineyard, the first standard-bearer of Italian wines, at position No. 14, is Paolo Scavino, with the Barolo Rocche dell’Annunziata Riserva 2016, in front of the Barone Ricasoli, at No. 17, with the Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Ceni Primo 2019. Position No. 27, then, for the Toscana Volta di Bertinga 2019 by Bertinga, in front of the Toscana Luce 2019 by Luce della Vite at No. 28 (of the Frescobaldi group). Position No. 32 is for Syrah Costa Toscana Suisassi 2019 by Duemani di Luca D’Attoma, while at No. 39 there is Tua Rita’s Syrah Toscana per Semper 2020. The myth of Bolgheri, Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2019, is ranked No. 42, ahead of Petrolo’s Trebbiano Toscana Boggina B 2020, which is ranked at No. 47. The Teroldego Vigneti delle Dolomiti Granato 2019 by Foradori, at No. 80, the Maremma Toscana Saffredi 2020 from Fattoria Le Pupille at No. 83, and Toscana Siepi 2020 by Mazzei at No. 86 are closing the ranking of the Italians. Impossible, looking at the wines, not to notice a predominance of Tuscany, with almost always produced from Bordeaux-style vines, and as many as 5 “Igt Toscana”, a geographical indication that is becoming increasingly important for the Grand Duchy, and around which the Igt Toscana Consortium is working to build a project to enhance the value of an instrument with a potentially very strong brand for world markets, perhaps still underestimated by many producers. On the other hand, the absence of Brunello di Montalcino, a regular in the big international rankings, stands out; however, it comes out with the 2018 vintage and the 2017 Riserva, which, according to Suckling, are evidently not among the best. An argument that evidently also applies to Italy’s other wine bigwig, Barolo, which has only one presence among the world’s best, not with recent vintages entering the market, but with a Riserva from the 2016 vintage. In any case, Suckling further explains, “we have tried to keep the selection of wines reasonably priced, even though some of our 100-point wines are very expensive, including bottles like the 2019 Château Cheval Blanc St.-Emilion. According to “Wine Searcher”, it is sold for $750 a bottle. But their superb quality and pedigree were too tempting not to include them. This year we left off the list some perfectly rated wines because of their astronomical prices, such as some “First Growth” and California cult wines. The average price of the bottles on the list is less than $200. 40% are under $100 per bottle, and there are eight Rieslings at $40 or less. We used “Wine Searcher” for all of our Top 100 prices, and we will do the same for all of our national Top 100s that will be released in the next six weeks and for our Top 100 “best value” wines. We also took into account what we call the “Oh, wow!” element, which is the intangible appeal of a wine. It’s those bottles that you fall in love with and want to drink”.

Focus - “The Top 100 Wines of the World 2022” by James Suckling

1 - Beaulieu Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Georges de Latour Private Reserve 2019

2 - Künstler Riesling Rheingau Hölle Gg 2021

3 - Albert Mann Pinot Noir Alsace Grand H 2020

4 - Château Smith-Haut-Lafitte Pessac-Léognan 2019

5 - K Vintners Grenache Walla Walla Valley The Boy 2019

6 - Soter Pinot Noir Yamhill-Carlton Mineral Springs 2018

7 - Emmerich Knoll Riesling Wachau Ried Loibenberg Smaragd 2021

8 - Rippon Pinot Noir Central Otago Tinker’s Field 2019

9 - Yjar Rioja 2018

10 - Domaine Charles Audoin Marsannay Les Favières 2020

11 - Clos Apalta Valle de Apalta 2019

12 - Domaine Zind Humbrecht Riesling Alsace Grand Cru Rangen de Thann Clos Saint Urbain 2020

13 - Kumeu River Chardonnay Kumeu Mate’s Vineyard 2021

14 - Paolo Scavino Barolo Rocche dell’Annunziata Riserva 2016

15 - Dönnhoff Riesling Nahe Niederhäuser Hermannshöhle Spätlese 2021

16 - Rudi Pichler Riesling Wachau Ried Achleithen Smaragd 2021

17 - Barone Ricasoli Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Ceni Primo 2019

18 - F.X. Pichler Riesling Wachau Ried Steinertal 2021

19 - Hors Categorie Syrah Walla Walla Valley 2019

20 - M. Chapoutier Ermitage L’ermite 2019

21 - Catena Zapata Chardonnay Mendoza Adrianna Vineyard White Bones 2020

22 - Château Haut-Bailly Pessac-Léognan 2019

23 - Viña Cobos Malbec Mendoza Cobos 2019

24 - Peter Michael Winery Chardonnay Sonoma County Knights Valley Ma Belle-Fille 2019

25 - Deep Woods Estate Chardonnay Margaret River Reserve 2021

26 - Château Pontet-Canet Pauillac 2019

27 - Bertinga Toscana Volta di Bertinga 2019

28 - Luce Della Vite Toscana Luce 2019

29 - Maison Champy Corton-Rognet Grand Cru 2020

30 - Château L’église Clinet Pomerol 2019

31 - Domaine Weinbach Riesling Alsace Grand Cru Schlossberg Cuvée Ste. Catherine 2020

32- Duemani Syrah Costa Toscana Suisassi 2019

33 - Taittinger Champagne Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs 2012

34 - Lustau Jerez Amontillado Vors 30 Years Old

35 - Raen Chardonnay Sonoma Coast Fort Ross-Seaview Charles Ranch 2021

36 - Kistler Chardonnay Napa Valley Carneros Hudson Vineyard 2020

37 - Anakota Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma County Knights Valley Helena Montana Vineyard 2019

38 - Louis Latour Chambertin Grand Cru Cuvée Héritiers Latour 2020

39 - Tua Rita Syrah Toscana Per Sempre 2020

40 - Château Cos d’estournel St.-Estephe 2019

41 - Château La Conseillante Pomerol 2019

42 - Tenuta San Guido Bolgheri-Sassicaia Sassicaia 2019

43 - Cune Rioja Imperial Gran Reserva 2016

44 - Grosset Riesling Clare Valley Polish Hill 2022

45 - Ridge Vineyards Santa Cruz Mountains Monte Bello 2019

46 - Artadi Alava El Carretil 2019

47 - Petrolo Trebbiano Toscana Bòggina B 2020

48 - Vine Hill Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2018

49 - Château Bélair-Monange St.-Emilion 2019

50 - Continuum Napa Valley Sage Mountain Vineyard 2019

51 - Futo Napa Valley Ov | Sl 2019

52 - Schrader Napa Valley Oakville Heritage Clone 2019

53 - Destiny Bay Waiheke Island Magna Praemia 2020

54 - Vérité Sonoma County Le Désir 2019

55 - Bouchard Père & Fils Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru Domaine 2020

56 - Vega Sicilia Ribera Del Duero Reserva Especial Unico

57 - Penfolds Shiraz South Australia Bin 95 Grange 2018

58 - Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf-Du-Pape Hommage A Jacques Perrin 2020

59 - Ata Rangi Pinot Noir Martinborough 2020

60 - Château Pichon-Longueville Baron Pauillac 2019

61 - Shafer Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Stags Leap District Hillside Select 2018

62 - Diamond Creek Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Gravelly Meadow 2019

63- Favia Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Coombsville 2019

64 - Eisele Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019

65 - Vieux Château Certan Pomerol 2019

66 - Wittmann Riesling Rheinhessen Morstein Gg 2021

67 - Opus One Napa Valley 2019

68 - Bodega Lanzaga Rioja La Estrada 2019

69 - Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2019

70 - Bryant Family Vineyard Napa Valley Bettina 2019

71 - To Kalon Vineyard Co. Napa Valley Oakville Highest Beauty 2018

72 - Château Cheval Blanc St.-Emilion 2019

73 - Lokoya Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Mount Veeder 2019

74 - Billecart-Salmon Champagne Le Clos St.-Hilaire Brut 2006

75 - Zuccardi Malbec Valle de Uco Paraje Altamira Finca Piedra Infinita 2019

76 - Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard 2019

77 - Aubert Chardonnay Sonoma County Sonoma Coast Uv-Sl 2021

78 - Thörle Riesling Rheinhessen Hölle Trocken 2021

79 - Schlossgut Diel Riesling Nahe Burgberg Gg 2020

80 - Foradori Teroldego Vigneti delle Dolomiti Granato 2019

81 - Torbreck Shiraz Barossa The Struie 2020

82 - Heymann-Löwenstein Riesling Mosel Uhlen Roth Lay Gg 2020

83 - Fattoria Le Pupille Maremma Toscana Saffredi 2020

84 - Quintessa Napa Valley Rutherford 2019

85 - Eva Fricke Riesling Rheingau Schlossberg 2021

86 - Mazzei Toscana Siepi 2020

87 - Vasse Felix Chardonnay Margaret River Heytesbury 2021

88 - Domaine Valentin Zusslin Riesling Alsace Grand Cru Pfingstberg 2018

89 - Marqués de Riscal Rioja Tapias de Marqués de Riscal 2019

90 - Montes Carmenere Petit Verdot Valle de Colchagua Purple Angel 2019

91 - Mt. Brave Merlot Napa Valley Mount Veeder 2019

92 - Château Rocheyron St.-Emilion 2019

93 - Emrich-Schönleber Riesling Nahe Halenberg Gg 2021

94 - Schäfer-Fröhlich Riesling Nahe Felseneck Gg 2021

95 - Gut Hermannsberg Riesling Nahe Kupfergrube Gg Reserve 2017

96 - Dumol Pinot Noir Sonoma County Russian River Valley Estate Vineyard 2018

97 - Almaviva Puente Alto 2020

98 - Seña Valle de Aconcagua 2020

99 - Realm Cellars Napa Valley The Bard 2019

100 - Henschke Shiraz Eden Valley Hill Of Grace Vineyard 2017

