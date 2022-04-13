Vinitaly 2022, a fair increasingly oriented towards business, with 28% of foreign buyers

“The role of Italian fairs is increasingly linked to the numerical increase in the number of companies embarking on internationalization, especially SMEs. Vinitaly, in this edition more than ever before, focused on this aspect with a very positive result in favor of a sector morphologically characterized by small realities. We are now looking ahead to 2023, with an event that will be even more attentive to the logic of the market and to the service and guiding function of our fair in favor of a sector that we found enthusiastic about returning to Verona after 3 years”. Here is the outcome of Vinitaly 2022 by the President of Veronafiere, Maurizio Danese. A Vinitaly “anything but a foregone conclusion”, as defined by Veronafiere CEO Giovanni Mantovani. “We have given initial feedback after a long process of listening and sharing with companies in the sector, and created a plan that will gradually become fully operative within the next two years. Setting a record for the number of foreign buyers in such a difficult year in terms of the economic and geopolitical situation is anything but trivial and highlights all Veronafiere’s determination to pursue its objectives”.

A trade fair increasingly oriented towards business, with wine lovers in the medieval city as the natural stage for Vinitaly & the City, and a historic record for the incidence of foreign buyers in relation to total entries: 25,000 foreign operators (from 139 countries) represent 28% of the total number of operators arriving at the fair (88,000). And this is net of the very strong contraction - linked to the pandemic restrictions on international travel - of arrivals from China and Japan, as well as Russian buyers, of course. A contingent that weighed in for a total of 5,000 lost arrivals but that did not prevent the reshaping of the participatory structure of an event that, from a national point of view, also rebalanced the attendance of the Centre-South - on the rise - with that of the North.

In terms of foreign visitors, in the head-to-head between the United States and Germany, the former confirmed their leadership in the ranking of countries. The United Kingdom remained third, while Canada took over from China in fourth place, ahead of France. Switzerland, Belgium, Holland, the Czech Republic and Denmark follow. On the whole, the European continent performed well, accounting for over two thirds of the total number of foreign visitors. France, Switzerland, Belgium and Holland also performed well, with an increase in the number of operators compared with previous editions. The participation of Northern and Eastern European countries was also consolidated, with Finland, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Romania in the spotlight. Outside Europe, countries such as Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam are holding their own, while India is growing. Finally, although the absolute figures are small, the number of visitors from Oceania has halved, while those from Africa have more than doubled.

