“Le Guide de L’Espresso” become “international” with the “Best Restaurants & Wines of 2025”

There are histories which deserve to be narrated over the boundaries. Histories of passion, territory, creativity, and tradition. “Best Restaurants & Wines of 2025” arises, the new “Best of” by “Le Guide de L’Espresso” to bring Italy of taste on the most prestigious tables in the world. A volume, in English and French, which collects the best 100 selected restaurants and wineries to make food and wine excellence of our country be known to the entire world. The exclusive interviews to 10 chefs (names such as Norbert Niederkofler, Alberto Gipponi, Moreno Cedroni, Massimo Bottura, Heinz Beck, Enrico Bartolini, Chiara Pavan e Francesco Brutto, Antonio Guida, Antonino Cannavacciuolo, and Antonia Klugmann), and 10 wineries of excellence (from Vallepicciola to Tenuta Solisciaro, from Ronco dei Tassi to Monte Rossa, from Poderi Gianni Gagliardo to Marisa Cuomo, from Elvio Cogno to Chiara Ciavolich, from Castello di Volpaia to Casanova di Neri) complete the work, in addition to the famous classification “Top 50 Wines in the World”. The entire project of “Le Guide”, explains a note, avails itself of the development by Luca Gardini - among the maximum experts of restoration and products of excellence, in addition to the award as the best critic of Italian wines in the world by “World Ranking of Wine Critics” - and by Gianluca Montinaro, already historical collaborator of twenty years of the direction of Enzo Vizzari, among the most attentive observers of Italian food and wine scene, and author of many studies dedicated to European culture, and taste languages.

“Narrate the best means doing it with responsibility, competence, and independence. “Best Restaurants & Wines of 2025” arises in the groove of values which, since over forty years – it can be read in the note – characterize “Le Guide de L’Espresso”, and it represents the evolution on an international scale. In this path, the new ethical code is inserted, which was announced in the event by the president of “L’Espresso” Gianluca Ianuario: a tool which further reinforces transparency and accuracy of the selection method implemented by all “Le Guide de L’Espresso”. Behind any chosen name, there is a path of direct observation, listening, and evaluation built over times, based on clear criteria. The ethical code represents the concrete reference of this commitment: it ensures independence in evaluations, transparency in methods, repeatability of processes, and puts at the center the real experience of the host, lived in ordinary conditions, without filters and exceptions. A principle going along with any edition, which today reinforces: narrate the excellence with seriousness and passion, and make it in a credible and responsible way”.

“With this first international edition, “Le Guide de L’Espresso” make a decisive step over national boundaries underlines Emanuele Bernava, marketing director “L’Espresso” - transforming it into a tool of reference to promote Italian food and wine excellence on a global scale. We want to reach travelers and enthusiasts in the main turning points of international tourism, big cities, airports and stations bringing the best of our food traditions in strategic contexts for the international visibility”.

“Best Restaurants & Wines of 2025” arises in partnership with Pellegrini Group among the collective restoration with the common aim to promote Italian excellence in the world always with an attentive gaze to social responsibility, and food valorization as wellbeing tool. An approach which is based on a shared value vision with “Le Guide”, and focused on quality and hospitality. With Pellegrini Catering Overseas, this same commitment reaches also international contexts. But, feeding is also “taking care”: from this principle, supported also by “Le Guide de L’Espresso”, projects such as Ruben Restaurant, in Milan, wanted by Ernesto Pellegrini Foundation to offer, every evening, a dinner to who lives difficult situations, or initiative “Gli Amici del Pellegrino” to make high quality restoration accessible with accessible prices to tourists during Jubilee arise”. Moreover, Pellegrini Group, still adds the note, is active in the research about food value as health, longevity and inclusion leverage, themes standing among the principles inspiring also “Le Guide”. “The numerous initiatives of food culture promotion, brought forward by Pellegrini Academy, a scientific organization aiming to research, study, elaborate high-tech proposals and solutions, which not only meet halfway society needs, but anticipate them, are an example of it. During its anniversary No. 60, Pellegrini is moreover partner of International Exposition of Triennale Milan No. 24 with the theme “Inequalities”, in which themes such as the bond between food and longevity and new poverties becoming invisible fragilities are coped”.

“Pellegrini - explains Tea Della Pergola, marketing director Pellegrini - is the first Italian entrepreneurial company of its sector, and pursues the mission of taking care of the wellbeing of people through their activities: collective restoration and vending, company welfare, cleaning and integrated services, food supplies. Every day, we take care of about 400,000 people by producing over a million of food portions. According to Pellegrini, the guarantee of maximum quality and wellbeing of customers and users are, since always, priorities guiding our processes, which go well over the mere action to prepare good food. Since ten years, through our Foundation, and supportive Ruben Restaurant, Pellegrini is committed with the fight to poverty, and to a shorter life expectancy for more fragile people”.

But, the look is already addressed to the next meeting: on October, 23rd, in the prestigious framework of Arcimboldi Theater in Milan, “Le Guide de L’Espresso” 2026 will be officially presented.

