Associazione Italiana Sommelier (Ais) turns 60 years old: the start of a 2025 of celebrations

“Sixty years ago, our founder Jean Valenti had a vision of freedom by creating an independent association whose only aim was culture. Today, that vision is our identity, which is reinforced by the status of Third Sector Organization. We entrust the celebrations to the strength of our regional headquarters, pulsating heart of our community”. These are the words by Sandro Camilli, president Ais (Associazione Italiana Sommelier), who, from Milan, gave start to the celebrations of 60 years of what became a common heritage: Associazione Italiana Sommelier (Ais) was founded on 1965, July, 7th, recognized with the law decree by the President of the Republic in 1973, and it is the greatest and most qualified educational organization for sommeliers in Italy, and in the world, and, today, it counts over 45,000 members who make it the greatest wine community in Italy.

“This widespread diffusion, entrusted to territorial delegations, democratized wine culture transforming the association into a point of reference in any province”, explains Ais. The celebration of Milan, explains an official note, assumed a clearly institutional character.

An evening in which Ais Sommeliers restated that “the desire to reinforce together with the main sector associations (Fisar, Onav, Aspi, Fis) those objectives joining them: spread the passion towards high quality wine, promote its culture, and cope future challenges together. A desire which was made possible from the friendly participation of Giuseppe Vaccarini, president Aspi (Association of Italian Professional Sommellerie), Vito Intini, president Onav (National Organization Wine Tasters), in addition to the messages sent by Roberto Donadini, president Fisar (Italian Federation Sommelier Hotel Managers and Restaurant Owners), and Franco Maria Ricci, president Fis (Italian Foundation Sommelier)”.

Associations of sommeliers, which, in addition to carry out a great work for the widespread of wine culture, question constantly, and, since time also about the necessity to review a language of wine narration which must be also technical, but which must, at the same time, find more modern and “pop” registers in order to expand the audience, and make a message reach the widest and most different possible audience at a generational and wine approach wine compared to the past.

