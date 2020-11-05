Vitae 2021, Antinori at the top with 8 “Quattro Viti” labels, in front of Lunelli family (at 5)

Barolo Bussia Vigna Colonnello Riserva 2014 by Prunotto, Bolgheri Superiore Guado al Tasso 2017 by Tenuta Guado al Tasso, Maremma Toscana Cabernet Poggio alle Nane 2017 by Fattoria le Mortelle, Solaia 2017 and Tignanello 2017 by Maerchesi Antinori, Nobile di Montepulciano Santa Pia Riserva 2016 by Fattoria la Braccesca, Muffato della Sala 2016 by Castello della Sala and Castel del Monte Aglianico Bocca di Lupo 2016 by Tormaresca: here are the eight labels from the Antinori world, between Tuscany, Piedmont, Umbria and Puglia, able to conquer the “Quattro Viti”, the highest score of the Guide Vitae 2021 signed by Ais - Italian Sommelier Association, which will be presented on the Ais Facebook page on November 28th.

In all, there are 694 wines that have obtained the “Quattro Viti”, and behind the Marchesi Antinori, there is the Lunelli family, at five labels. Four are of the Trentodoc Ferrari brand, the beating heart of the group: the Trento Brut Perlé Bianco Riserva 2012, the Trento Extra Brut Giulio Ferrari Riserva Del Fondatore 2009, the Trento Extra Brut Riserva Lunelli 2012 and the Trento Extra Brut Rosé Giulio Ferrari Riserva Del Fondatore 2008. To these must be added the Montefalco Sagrantino Carapace 2016 from Tenuta Castelbuono, dedicated to the winery signed by the great sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro (the Venissa Bianco 2015 from Venissa, the jewel vineyard recovered by Bisol - which, since 2014, has become part of the Lunelli family - but which is personally carried out by Gianluca and Matteo Bisol on the Island of Mazzorbo, in Venice, ed).

On the lowest step of the podium, at three “Quattro Viti” we find, instead, the Santa Margherita Group, with the Franciacorta Dosage Zéro Annamaria Clementi Riserva 2010 and the Franciacorta Dosage Zéro Noir Vintage Collection Riserva 2011 of Ca’ del Bosco and L’Alto Adige Spumante Pas Dosé 2015 of Kettmeir; Allegrini, with the Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2016, the Brunello di Montalcino Vignavecchia 2015 di San Polo and the Bolgheri Superiore Dedicato A Walter 2016 di Poggio al Tesoro; Gruppo Italiano Vini, with Sforzato di Valtellina Sfursat 5 Stelle 2017 by Nino Negri, Frascati Superiore Luna Mater Riserva 2019 by Fontana Candida and Aglianico del Vulture Superiore Serpara 2016 by Re Manfredi - Cantine Terre degli Svevi; and Gaja, the king of Barbaresco with a passion for Tuscany, with Barbaresco Sorì San Lorenzo 2017, Barolo Sperss 2016 and Bolgheri Rosso Camarcanda 2017 by Ca’ Marcanda.

On a regional level, Piedmont leads the way with 152 award-winning wines, ahead of Tuscany, at 129 labels awarded the “Quattro Grappoli”, while in terms of denominations, there are 78 Barolo, 29 Barbaresco, 23 Brunello and 17 Chianti Classico, such as Franciacorta. “The declination of the event in virtual form allows us - says President Ais, Antonello Maietta - to give more space to the voice of the producers, who will be able to tell first hand the excellence of our guide. Even if the current contingencies do not allow us to meet in person with all our Sommeliers and all the fans, as usual, we can make a virtual toast together by connecting from our devices”.

