Moderate, but not entirely abstinent: what Gen Z drinks

They are oriented towards moderation, but they do not completely give up alcohol consumption: in Italy, only 24% of Gen Z have reduced their consumption compared to a year ago. Almost 1 in 2 consumers (46%) opt for cocktails, preferably “Instagrammable” ones, while beer is the second choice, with 37% of preferences. This is a curious choice, considering that cocktails are generally more expensive than beer and that we are talking about the segment of society that generally has a lower disposable income. But the key to understanding this is social media, or rather the desire to share drinks with followers that can enhance one’s image and online reputation: almost half (46%) choose their drink based on what appears most appealing and shareable on social media. When it comes to alcohol, Gen Z is often labeled as the “sober generation”, but the data shows a much more complex reality. Cga by Niq provides a snapshot of this in its global “On Premise User Survey (Opus)”, which revealed that the trend toward moderation in alcohol consumption among this age group is actually an oversimplification.

Although this generation is indeed more open to non-alcoholic and low-alcohol alternatives - as reported by 21% of young people globally compared to the world average of 17% - at the same time, when compared to the average global consumer, it represents the age group that has reduced its alcohol consumption the least compared to a year ago, along with Millennials. These data therefore paint a multifaceted picture, confirming the trends usually associated with this generation, including “zebra striping”, i.e. alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks during the same evening. And in Italy? The situation is not very different from the global one: 17% of young Italians, compared to 9% of the average, say they opt for low-alcohol or non-alcoholic alternatives. As for alcohol consumption, only 24% of Gen Z say they have reduced their intake (compared to 32% of consumers overall), while 46% have not changed the amount they consume compared to a year ago, 13% drink more, and 17% do not drink at all.

Open to socializing and keen to go out more: 38% of the sample said they wanted to visit bars and restaurants more often over the next three months, making Gen Z members the main consumers outside the home. It is no coincidence that bars, restaurants, and cafés are now an integral part of the daily life of Gen Z globally, frequented by three-quarters (72%) weekly, and the number is even higher in Italy, where it reaches 82%. For many of them, in fact, their first contact with alcoholic beverage brands occurs outside the home, making it a key environment for engaging and retaining this consumer segment.

What also emerges is a preference for late evenings to enjoy moments of conviviality with friends: 19% of young people worldwide say they go out later than they did a year ago, a figure that is significantly higher than the overall average (11%). Bars, nightclubs, and discos - places strongly associated with alcohol consumption - are therefore the preferred meeting places. This habit helps explain why, among all generations, those born between 1997 and 2012 have not significantly reduced their alcohol consumption. Comprising 2 billion people, Gen Z is not only the largest, richest, and most diverse generation in history, but also the most connected, being the first generation to be digitally native, having grown up with smartphones and social media. Social media profiles have become essential: this is where we expose ourselves and are exposed to consumer choices, not only in terms of which “cool” places to go to, but also which drinks to choose for the evening. This is confirmed by Cga by Niq’s findings: globally, 3 out of 5 young people admit to being inspired by content shared on social media by friends and acquaintances when deciding where to eat or drink. Furthermore, almost half (46%) choose their drink based on its “Instagrammability”, favoring what appears most appealing and shareable on social media. “Gen Z young people show a relationship with alcohol consumption that is almost in line with that of other generations, maintaining a balance between moderation and social occasions”, comments Beatrice Francoli, Sales Account Development Cga by Niq. “Connected, curious, and attentive to aesthetics, Gen Z is simultaneously redefining the dynamics of drinking outside the home. To continue to engage them, it is essential to understand their habits, enhance the experience in bars and restaurants, and know how to promote products that are authentic, innovative, and above all designed to be shared on social media”.

