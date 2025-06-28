Concours Mondial de Bruxelles: 15 Grand Gold Medals for Italy, including “reds and whites” 2025

15 Grand Gold Medals, 132 Gold Medals, 204 Silver Medals. This is the impressive result achieved by Italy at the 32nd Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, with the 2025 “reds & whites” session, held in early June in Yinchuan, in the heart of the Ningxia wine region in China. Over three days, 375 international experts from 56 countries blind tasted 7,165 wines from 49 countries. The highest recognition for Italian wines went to Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Cima Caponiera Riserva 2018 (also awarded as Italian revelation) by Ca’ Rugate, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Corte Volponi 2019 by Valerio Zenato, Atunis 2021 Maremma Toscana by Valentini, Morellino di Scansano Riserva 2021 by Cantina Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano, 1934 2021 Sicilia Doc by Cva Canicatti, Sisilì bianco 2024 Sicilia Doc by Baglio Ingardia, the Abbadessa Bianco 2018 Sicilia Doc by Ansaldi, the Cortona Syrah Riserva 2021 Cortona Doc by Fattoria La Vialla, Vigna a Solatio Riserva 2020 Vernaccia di San Gimignano from Casale di Falchini, Chocolate Tube Primitivo 2023 Puglia IGT from Mare Magnum, Glv Chardonnay Ritratti 2023 Trentino DOC from Glv, Frisio 2022 Calabria IGT from Termine Grosso, Baronia Soprana bianco 2023 Terre Siciliane IGT from Gandolfo Nino, Montepulciano In & Out Black edition 2019 Abruzzo DOC from Collefrisio, Funaro Grillo Riserva Collezione di Famiglia bianco 2022 Sicilia DOC from Funaro. Among the most awarded regions, Sicily stands out with 5 Grand Gold Medals out of a total of 44 medals, followed by Tuscany with 4 Grand Gold Medals out of a total of 77 awards, and Veneto, which won 2 Grand Gold Medals out of 27 medals. Completing the picture of the award-winning regions are Abruzzo (1 medal out of 20), Calabria (1 out of 11), Puglia (1 out of 48), and Trentino-Alto Adige (1 out of 10).

Italy won 132 Gold Medals, with wineries such as Siddura, Bersano, Cantina di Santadi, Castello di Querceto, Schenk Italia, Podernuovo, La Vialla, Borgo Conventi, and Gruppo Italiano Vini – Giv, to name a few. In the “Red Wines” category, the title of best wine in the competition went to Spain’s Les Sorts Vinyes Velles 2020, the result of a young Franco-Spanish winemaker’s passion for Grenache. For “White Wines”, the “International Revelation” comes from Hungary with Kancellár SomlAI Cuvée 2021, from the Kancellár Birtok estate in the volcanic region of Somló. Wines from emerging countries such as Kazakhstan, Mauritius, and Bolivia were awarded, alongside established countries such as Germany, Hungary, Lebanon, Mexico, Slovenia, Turkey, and many others.

