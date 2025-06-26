“Right time to invest in wine. If you wait for everything to be perfect, you never do anything”

Between a declining market, wars, international tensions, and the health craze that, together with the economy, is contributing to a reduction in wine consumption, the outlook is extremely unfavorable. Yet, “I believe that now is the right time to invest in wine. If you wait for everything to be perfect in life, you will never do anything. Things are the way they are, you have to take them today, as they are, and do your best, choose the right places and make them grow. That’s what I’m doing, and today I'm not thinking about other investments. Maybe in the next 5-10 years...”. These are the words, to WineNews, of Alejandro Bulgheroni (video coming soon, ed.), one of the world's most important entrepreneurs in the field of energy, but also agriculture, and wine in particular, with 14 estates around the world (1,100 hectares of vineyards), and four in Italy, in the most prestigious areas of Tuscany, Dievole in Chianti Classico, Podere Brizio in Montalcino, and then Bolgheri, with Tenuta Le Colonne and Tenuta Meraviglia, the latter of which today inaugurated a futuristic jewel of a winery, restoring the old Cava di Cariola in Castagneto Carducci with an investment of €23 million (with the “blessing” of the Tuscany Region for a major environmental restoration project). A unique project, which according to Bulgheroni, is made possible by “the great wine we produce here. It is the best terroir in the area, it is a fantastic place, and we believe it is the right place to build this winery, created with and thanks to the most modern technologies”. Bulgheroni, who counts among his ancestors an Italian grandfather who emigrated to Argentina in 1873, has invested in Tuscany and its three most prestigious territories on the advice of renowned Italian winemaker Alberto Antonini, who has been working with the Argentine entrepreneur for some time. “Alberto always told me that I should invest in Tuscany, in Italy, and so here we are. He also told us that we should do so in the three main areas: Montalcino, Chianti Classico, and Bolgheri. We have completed the triptych. When asked if he would do it again, or if he is thinking of investing in other areas, Bulgheroni is clear: “We have quickly developed several wineries in Latin America, the United States, Europe, and Australia, but it takes time to grow and achieve the right positioning. Right now, we don’t want to think about other investments, but rather complete what we have, and there is still a lot to do”. But never say never.

