With TrentoDoc (29 gold medals) and Ferrari Trento (11), Italy wins at the CSWWC

Italy triumphs once again in the “world championship” of sparkling wine, thanks mainly to the mountain bubbles of TrentoDoc, with 29 gold medals out of the 70 total for Italy (and out of the 167 total in the competition), and those of Franciacorta, with 23, with the two territories led by two outstanding wineries, Ferrari Trento of the Lunelli family, the most awarded overall, with 13 golds, earning the Trentino winery yet another “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year Trophy” in its history (fourth consecutive and seventh in total, for the griffe that is also in nomination for the title of “European Winery of the Year” by the American magazine “Wine Enthusiast”, a title it had already won in 2015), and Guido Berlucchi, of the Ziliani family, with 8, and with the two Italian territories that, alone, have put together almost the same number of gold medals, 55, as the whole of France, with its Champagne. This is WineNews’ analysis of the medal table of the “Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships”, the “sparkling world championship,” the competition considered to be the world's most authoritative and prestigious in the bubbly scene, founded by Thomas Stevenson, and which saw more than 1,000 wines competing from 20 countries around the World, judged over 11 days of tastings at Goodnestone Park in Kent, England. As mentioned, Italy has, once again, topped the list for the most medals, triumphing with 70 gold and 123 silver medals. It was followed by France, which took home 55 gold medals and 36 silver medals. Australia placed third in the medal standings, followed closely by Spain, while the United Kingdom rounds out the “top five”.

As mentioned, if the two most awarded Italian wineries are Ferrari Trento and Guido Berlucchi, for Italy, also distinguished themselves are Trentino’s Rotari, again from TrentoDoc, of the Mezzacorona Group, and Sicily’s G. Milazzo, both with 4 golds apiece, while another of Franciacorta’s iconic wineries Ca’ del Bosco, and fellow countryman Fratelli Berlucchi, also scored hat tricks. Two gold medals, however, for wineries such as Altemasi, Col Vetoraz, Cuvage, Fontanafredda, Kettmeir (of the Santa Margherita Group), Lantieri de Paratico, Maso Martis, Terre d’Aenòr and Terra del Lagorai. And while the top territories are TrentoDoc and Franciacorta, there is no shortage of awards for bubbles from Asti, Alta Langa, Lambrusco, Conegliano and Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, Alto Adige, Etna Doc and beyond.

“In 2024, at the “Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships”, TrentoDoc won more gold and silver medals than any other Italian region. Considering the excellent quality and consistency shown in all the types presented at the competition over the past eleven years, I am amazed at TrentoDoc’s path of success”, stresses founder and president Tom Stevenson. According to TrentoDoc Institute President Stefano Fambri, “the 2024 edition of ‘The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships’ confirmed the excellence achieved by TrentoDoc production. Thanks to the work done by the 67 sparkling wine houses associated with the Institute, the collective brand continues to gain authority in the international sparkling wine scene. We are proud of the achievement and will be increasingly committed to the protection of our identity and constant quality control. I thank Tom Stevenson and all his staff”.

News, moreover, that comes just a few days before edition No. 3 of “TrentoDoc Festival”, a widespread event that, from September 20 to 22, will animate Trento and the production territories to discover, tell and taste mountain bubbles.

Prominent among the 73 TrentoDocs awarded is the Riserva type, for which the regulations require maturation on the lees of no less than 36 months; a period, this, that all sparkling wine houses often extend, even beyond 10 years, explains the TrentoDoc Institute, to the benefit of the complexity of the final product. “The wine’s ability to evolve and endure over time is guaranteed by the acidity of the grapes, which also characterizes the freshness of the bubbles of Senza Annata and Millesimati. Aged on the lees for at least 15 and 24 months respectively, these two types of TrentoDoc are also well represented in the Cswwc’s palmarès”.

A success, that of the territory, as mentioned, driven by Ferrari Trento, one of the most important wineries in Italy. “We are extremely proud of this recognition”, said Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Trento, “which rewards the work, passion and talent of our entire team. It is an achievement that testifies to our path of continuous pursuit of excellence and the extraordinary vocation of Trentino and its mountain viticulture, now consecrated at the international level”. “By winning Producer of the Year for the fourth consecutive time and for seven of the eleven years of the competition, Ferrari Trento becomes the most successful bubbly producer on the planet. Unlike other awards, this one is solely based on the number of medals won, which makes it all the more remarkable how consistently, year after year, such a high level of quality is achieved, both in standard and magnum formats, but especially across the entire range”, Tom Stevenson further added.

The awards ceremony will be staged on October 24 at Merchant Taylors Hall in London, when the other special awards of the “Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships” 2024 will also be unveiled. From which, moreover, in addition to Italy's success, the growth of the world sparkling wine industry stands out. “We were thrilled with the quality of the entire range of wines tasted this year. It was another great year of results, showing once again how exciting the sparkling wine industry is. The mission of the Cswwc is not only to promote world-class wines, but also to discover and reward new and exciting wines from established and emerging regions around the world”, commented Essi Avellan, competition judge and Master of Wine.

“In 11 years, this competition has established beyond a shadow of a doubt who the world's best sparkling wine producers are, thanks to their wines consistently winning top honors, but each year brings new regions and new producers to success in established regions. What is amazing is that the medal wines come from both the largest and smallest producers, top private and cooperative wineries, long-standing producers and newcomers, and in recent years a sudden wave of organic producers”, concludes Tom Stevenson.

Focus - Italy’s gold medals at the 2024 “Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships”

Altemasi

Altemasi 2020 Millesimato Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)

100% Chardonnay (White, 6g RS)

Altemasi 2019 Millesimato Jeroboam TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (300cl, 12.5%)

100% Chardonnay (White, 5g RS)

Arione

Arione NV Dolce Asti Docg, Piemonte, Italy (75cl, 7.5%) 100% Moscato (White, 85g RS)

Borgo la Gallinaccia

Borgo la Gallinaccia 2018 Seiunozero Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)

100% Chardonnay (White, 1.5g RS)

Ca’ del Bosco

Ca’del Bosco NV Cuvée Prestige Edizione 46 Magnum Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (150cl, 12.8%) 80% Chardonnay, 19% Pinot Noir, 1% Pinot Blanc (White, 2.5g RS)

Ca’del Bosco 2019 Vintage Collection Satèn Magnum Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 85% Chardonnay, 15% Pinot Blanc (White, 1.5g RS)

Ca’del Bosco 2015 Annamaria Clementi Magnum Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (150cl, 13%) 82% Chardonnay, 15% Pinot Noir, 3% Pinot Blanc (White, 1.5g RS)

Cantina Sociale di Avio

Sarnis NV Brut Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 4g RS

Castel Faglia

Castel Faglia 2019 Cuvée Monogram Satèn Millesimato Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 6g RS)

Castello di Gussago la Santissima

Castello di Gussago la Santissima NV NobleBlanc Blanc de Blancs Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 4.6g RS)

Cesarini Sforza 1673

Cesarini Sforza 1673 2016 Riserva Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 3.7g RS)

Cleto Chiarli

Cleto Chiarli 2023 Vigneto Cialdini Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro Doc, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (75cl, 11%) 100% Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro (Red, 12g RS)

Col Vetoraz

Col Vetoraz 2023 Extra Brut Cuvée 5 Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, Veneto, Italy (75cl, 11.5%) 100% Glera (White, 5g RS)

Col Vetoraz 2023 Brut Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, Veneto, Italy (75cl, 11.5%) 100% Glera (White, 8g RS)

Cuvage

Cuvage 2020 Brut Metodo Classico Magnum Alta Langa Docg, Piemonte, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 60% Pinot Noir, 40% Chardonnay (White, 9g RS)

Cuvage NV Acquesi Dolce Asti Docg, Piemonte, Italy (75cl, 7%) 100% Moscato (White, 90g RS)

Derbusco Cives

Derbusco Cives 2015 Grande Taille Magnum Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (150cl, 12%) 55% Chardonnay, 45% Pinot Noir (White, 2.7g RS)

Ferrari Trento

Ferrari 2015 Perlé Nero Riserva Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 100% Pinot Noir (White, 2g RS)

Ferrari NV Maximum Blanc de Blancs Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 5g RS)

Ferrari 2017 Perlé TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 4.6g RS)

Ferrari 2015 Riserva Lunelli TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)

100% Chardonnay (White, 2g RS)

Ferrari 2015 Perlé Bianco Riserva Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 4.7g RS)

Ferrari 2012 Giulio Ferrari Riserva TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)

100% Chardonnay (White, 2.6g RS)

Ferrari 2012 Perlé Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)

100% Chardonnay (White, 5.3g RS)

Ferrari 2009 Riserva Lunelli TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)

100% Chardonnay (White, 2.7g RS)

Ferrari 2016 Perlé Nero Riserva TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)

100% Pinot Noir (White, 2.6g RS)

Ferrari NV Maximum Blanc de Blancs TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)

100% Chardonnay (White, 5g RS)

Ferrari NV Brut TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 7g RS)

Ferrari 2018 Perlé TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 5g RS)

Ferrari 2016 Perlé Bianco Riserva TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)

100% Chardonnay (White, 5g RS)

Firriato

Firriato NV Gaudensius Blanc de Noir Etna Doc, Sicily, Italy (75cl, 12%) 100% Nerello Mascalese (White, 6g RS)

Fontanafredda

Fontanafredda 2020 Blanc de Blancs (Future Release) Alta Langa Docg, Piemonte, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 3.5g RS)

Fontanafredda 2016 Vigna Gatinera Riserva Blanc de Noirs Pas Dosè Brut Nature 72 Mesi

Alta Langa Docg, Piemonte, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 100% Pinot Noir (White, 0.3g RS)

Fratelli Berlucchi

Fratelli Berlucchi NV Brut 25 Blanc de Blancs Magnum Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 5g RS)

Fratelli Berlucchi 2020 Freccianera Extra Brut Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 60% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Blanc, 10% Pinot Noir (White, 5g RS)

Fratelli Berlucchi 2020 Freccianera Rosa Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 60% Pinot Noir, 40% Chardonnay (Rosé, 5.8g RS)

G. Milazzo

Milazzo NV Nature - D22 Magnum (Future Release) Sicily, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 3g RS)

Milazzo 2018 Federico II Magnum (Future Release) Sicily, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 6g RS)

Milazzo NV Milazzo Classico Magnum Sicily, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 70% Chardonnay, 30% Inzolia (White, 6g RS)

Milazzo NV Riserva V38AG - V25 Sicily, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 70% Chardonnay, 30% Inzolia (White, 6g RS)

Guido Berlucchi

Guido Berlucchi NV ‘61 Satèn Magnum Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 7g RS)

Guido Berlucchi NV ‘61 Extra Brut Magnum Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 85% Chardonnay, 15% Pinot Noir (White, 3.5g RS)

Guido Berlucchi 2016 ‘61 Nature Magnum Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir (White, 0g RS)

Guido Berlucchi NV ‘61 Rosé Magnum Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 70% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay (Rosé, 6.5g RS)

Guido Berlucchi NV ‘61 Satèn Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 7g RS)

Guido Berlucchi NV ‘61 Extra Brut Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 85% Chardonnay, 15% Pinot Noir (White, 3.5g RS)

Guido Berlucchi 2017 ‘61 Nature Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir (White, 0g RS)

Guido Berlucchi NV ‘61 Rosé Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 70% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay (Rosé, 6.5g RS)

Kettmeir

Kettmeir 2020 Athesis Magnum Alto Adige Doc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)

49% Pinot Blanc, 42% Chardonnay, 9% Pinot Noir (White, 6g RS)

Kettmeir 2021 Athesis (Future Release) Alto Adige Doc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 49% Pinot Blanc, 42% Chardonnay, 9% Pinot Noir (White, 5.5g RS)

Lantieri de Paratico

Lantieri de Paratico 2020 Extra Brut Arcadia Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 80% Chardonnay, 20% Pinot Noir (White, 4g RS)

Lantieri de Paratico NV Rosé Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)

75% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay (Rosé, 6.5g RS)

Letrari

Letrari 2016 Brut Riserva Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 60% Chambourcin, 40% Pinot Noir (White, 5.5g RS)

Levide

Levide 2018 Cime di Altilia Extra Brut TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)

100% Chardonnay (White, 3.2g RS)

Man Spumanti

Man Spumanti 2020 Brut Millesimato TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12%)

100% Chardonnay (White, 4.7g RS)

Maso Martis

Maso Martis 2017 Dosaggio Zero Riserva Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 70% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay (White, 0g RS)

Maso Martis 2010 Madame Martis Brut Riserva Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.8%) 70% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay, 5% Meunier (White, 5.5g RS)

Romantica

Romantica 2020 Satèn Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 6.5g RS)

Rotari

Rotari NV Cuvée 28 Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.6%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 6.3g RS)

Rotari 2016 AlpeRegis Extra Brut Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.7%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 4.7g RS)

Rotari 2018 AlpeRegis Rosé Magnum TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.4%)

75% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay (Rosé, 7.3g RS)

Rotari 2018 AlpeRegis Rosé TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.4%)

75% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay (Rosé, 7.5g RS)

Spagnolli

Spagnolli 2018 Disio TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 13%) 100% Pinot Noir (White, 4.5g RS)

Terre d’Aenòr

Terre d’Aenòr NV Brut Magnum Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (150cl, 12.5%) 90% Chardonnay, 10% Pinot Noir (White, 5.5g RS)

Terre d’Aenòr 2020 Extra Brut Millesimato Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%) 85% Chardonnay, 15% Pinot Noir (White, 1.5g RS)

Terre del Lagorai

Terre del Lagorai NV Karl TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.6%) 100% Chardonnay (White, 3g RS)

Terre del Lagorai NV Franz Rosé TrentoDoc, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.4%) 100% Pinot Noir (Rosé, 7g RS)

Tosti 1820

Tosti 1820 2012 Riserva Giulio I Alta Langa Docg, Piemonte, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)

100% Pinot Noir (White, 3g RS)

Varaschin 1930

Varaschin 1930 NV Strada Chiesa Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, Veneto, Italy (75cl, 11.5%) 100% Glera (White, 15g RS)

Villa Franciacorta

Villa Franciacorta 2020 Emozione Franciacorta Docg, Lombardia, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)

85% Chardonnay, 10% Pinot Noir, 5% Pinot Blanc (White, 3.4g RS)

