Saturday 15th of February 2020 - Last Update: 17:56
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 459
14 February 2020, 17:09
Issue:
459
Print run:
11.897 Enonauti
Period:
February 10th -14th 2020
See newsletter
In this issue
News
2020 of fine wines opens, as in 2019, in the sign of Italy
10 February 2020
SMS
The Planeta and Oddo families toast to the first Sicilian-French wine joint venture
12 February 2020
Report
Wine, the success of the “whites”: in 2019, Pinot Grigio delle Venezie at +34%, Lugana at +27%
10 February 2020
First Page
Great wines, territories of absolute beauty and art: this is the week of the “Anteprime di Toscana”
13 February 2020
Focus
2 billion euros in the vineyard, 1.2 billion euros in barrels: the treasure of Brunello di Montalcino
14 February 2020
Wine & Food
Wine bars: promoters of wine culture. 7.209 in Italy, and non-stop growth over the past 5 years
12 February 2020
For the Record
In the first 11 months of 2019, shipments of Italian wine to 5.92 billion euros (+2.8%)
14 February 2020