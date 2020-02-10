2020 of fine wines opens, as in 2019, in the sign of Italy

2020 fine wine year opened on the false line of 2019, which has just ended, with Italy, on the other hand, in sharp contrast to the trend. This is confirmed by the figures at the beginning of the year, on January 31, of Liv-Ex, the reference platform for the secondary market of the world’s great wines. If the Liv-Ex Fine Wine 100, the platform's reference index (which includes Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo 2014, Brovia’s Barolo Villero 2013, Gaja’s Sperss 2013, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2010, the Masseto 2014 and 2015, the Ornellaia 2013 and 2015, the Sassicaia 2014, 2015 and 2016, the Solaia 2015 and the Tignanello 2016), marks a -0.22% since the beginning of the year, the Italy 100, dedicated to the Belpaese, grows by +0.77%. An index formed by the last 10 physical vintages (2007-2016) of the great Supertuscans, namely Masseto, Ornellaia, Sassicaia and Antinori's “triptych” formed by Solaia, Tignanello and Guado al Tasso, and again by Sorì San Lorenzo (vintages from 2006 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2016), Barbaresco (from 2007 to 2016) and Sperss (2005-2011 and 2013-2015) by Gaja, and again from Giacomo Conterno's Barolo Monfortino Riserva (with vintages from 1999 to 2002, from 2004 to 2006 and then 2008, 2010 and 2013) which, as already happened throughout 2019, has achieved the most important growth, in a substantially negative picture, where they all lose (with the most sustained decline being that of Burgundy 150, -1.23%), with the exception of Champagne 50 (+0.16%) and Bordeaux Legends (+0.08%).

