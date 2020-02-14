In the first 11 months of 2019, shipments of Italian wine to 5.92 billion euros (+2.8%)

The USA continues to grow, but without great acceleration, Great Britain is holding back, while Germany, Canada and China are all in positive territory, with Japan and Russia running faster than anyone else, and at the end of November 2019 wine exports around the world - according to the latest Istat data analyzed by WineNews - reached 5.92 billion euros, an increase of 2.8% over the same period in 2018. No jolts, but solid growth in the USA, by far the first commercial outlet, with 1.4 billion euros of wine exported (+3.7%), with the numbers including the first month after the introduction of 25% duties on wine imported from France, Spain and Germany. Well the first EU market, that of Germany, which after a long period of stagnation reaches 982 million euros (+2.4%), while the painful notes come from the United Kingdom: despite the approach of Brexit, the race for storage stops, and the first 11 months of 2019 mark 716 million euros, down by -4.7%. Shipments to Switzerland remained stable, at 345 million euros, in line with the same period a year ago, followed by Canada, which continues to grow, up to 317 million euros of wine imported from Italy, up by +2.25%.

Behind the “top five” - which together is worth 3.76 billion euros, or 63.5% of shipments - we find France, our first competitor, our sixth largest importer, at 190 million euros (+6.1%), with Japan surpassing Sweden: in fact, 168 million euros of wine (+14.2%) flew in Japan, compared to 166 million euros in Sweden (+0.6%). Then we find Holland, a destination little celebrated but solid and healthy, with 154 million euros of wine purchased (+9.2%). China, too, seems to have returned to the certainty of a few years ago, although the numbers are still marginal, importing 122 million euros of wine from Italy in the first 11 months of 2019 (+8%), just ahead of Belgium, which fell to 121 million euros in imports (-2.4%). Russia’s growth is prolific, with +21.6%, reaching 118 million euros, followed by Norway, with 89.6 million euros (+1.5%). To close the picture of the main markets for wine exports, Brazil, at 31.5 million euros (-2.8%), and Hong Kong, at 24.3 million euros (-7.6%).

