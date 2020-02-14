2 billion euros in the vineyard, 1.2 billion euros in barrels: the treasure of Brunello di Montalcino

Underneath a treasure made up of earth and a very precious vineyard, estimated at over 2 billion euros, in Montalcino, rests an equally precious liquid, in the form of wine, whose final value can be calculated at 1.2 billion euros, three times more than the “raw material”. In the land of Brunello di Montalcino, for one hectare of vineyard registered to the most important red wine of Tuscany, it is now 1 million euros, according to WineNews estimates based on the latest episodes of “mergers & acquisitions” of wineries or vineyards. But in the cellars and in the barrels in which the wine rests and refines the wine that, after 5 years from the harvest, as provided for by the regulations, can be put on the market as Brunello di Montalcino, to date, there is a “liquid” value of over 400 million euros, which, in fact, is destined to triple, reaching the enormous figure of 1.2 billion euros. To say it, on the eve of “Benvenuto Brunello” 2020, the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino. A figure, the first, that derives from the calculation of the value of the wine “in bulk” (quoted at 1,200 euros per hectolitre) currently in the cellar of the last 5 vintages, 340,000 hectolitres according to Valoritalia data, while the second is a sort of “futures” that the value of the wine acquires when it is actually bottled as Brunello di Montalcino, taking as a basis the value of the 2014 vintage. A sort of bet already won, therefore, for those who produce Brunello, with the certainty that the wine destined to become the great red wine loved all over the world, will triple its value from when it is brought to the cellar, to when it ends up on the market. A figure that goes hand in hand with a revaluation of the vineyards, which, as estimated by WineNews, in 50 years has reached +4,500%. For a land value of the hectares of Brunello di Montalcino, just 2,100, since 1997, which, overall, is estimated at over 2 billion euros. And that, given the growing interest of investors and finance in the world, as well as the big luxury groups, for the territory of Montalcino, seems destined to grow even more.

“The economy of our denomination is kept in balance - said the president of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino, Fabrizio Bindocci - the entrepreneurs compete on the ground of quality and not on prices, the administrators have long been pursuing long-term policies, such as that of the 2,100 hectares of the DOCG vineyard area, never modified since 1997. Today, our bulk wine is worth four times more than in the 2010 crisis and the bottled wine reaches more than satisfactory prices, two elements that are able to reward the entire supply chain well”.

A more than positive picture, therefore, on the eve of the official debut, at “Benvenuto Brunello” 2020 (February 21-24 in Montalcino) of a Brunello di Montalcino 2015 (as well as the Riserva 2014 and the Rosso di Montalcino 2018), which leading names of international critics have already celebrated as one of those vintages destined to remain in history.

