The Planeta and Oddo families toast to the first Sicilian-French wine joint venture

Paris is well worth a mass, as well as a toast to a historic partnership that formed a bond for their love of wine, even before starting a business together. On one hand, Planeta, one of the great of Italian companies and the “Renaissance” of Sicilian wine, which today is led by Alessio and Francesca Planeta, while on the other, there is the Oddo family, at the helm of Oddo Vins et Domaines, a French company that has wineries not only in France, but also in Spain, South Africa and now also in Sicily, led by Lorrain Oddo (upon the advice of Bertrand Otto, who, for years, has been involved in the wine activities of the financial company, Edmond de Rothshild). And the two families were in Paris, precisely at Vinexpo Paris, to toast to the joint path that led them to the creation, of Serra Ferdinandea, in Sicily, a new wine company located between the towns of Sambuca di Sicilia and Sciacca. This is the first Sicilian-French joint venture, which will bring wines, based on Grillo and Nero d’Avola, Syrah and Sauvignon Blanc, to become the first Sicilian labels distributed by Bordeaux negociants, i.e., Diva, one of the top names of “Place du Bordeaux”.

A unique winery will be created, and the first bottles of white, rosé and red wines will be produced from grapes of the 2019 vintage, in March 2021. It would seem that the company was created with an investment of 3 million euros, for 100 hectares of total extension, of which 40 of vineyards (10 already planted and 30 to be planted in the next 2 years), cultivated with particular attention to sustainability, and 60 of Mediterranean scrub. When production reaches its full capacity, it will produce 200.000 bottles.

The goals of the Oddo family and the Planeta family are as simple as they are ambitious. Their joint venture is to create, in Sicily an excellent winery that will easily compete in the arena of great wines in the Old and New worlds, sharing agricultural, oenological and distributive experiences. The project is territorial and transnational at the same time, drawing the best from both methodologies, overcoming their critical issues and enhancing synergies.

Lorraine Oddo and Alessio Planeta, who brings his thirty years of diligent work on the territory to the table, will be at the head of the Sicilian project. They have been and will be following the advice and great of Florent Dumeau, a Bordeaux winemaker who has been following Planeta and all the companies of the French group for years.

