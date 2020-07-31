IT
Monday 3rd of August 2020 - Last Update: 19:00
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 483
31 July 2020, 17:47
Issue:
483
Print run:
11.897 Enonauti
Period:
July 27th - 31st 2020
See newsletter
In this issue
News
The wines of Sting signed by No. 1 of Italian enologists, Riccardo Cotarella
27 July 2020
SMS
Wine at the heart of the revival of Italian food and agriculture: at WineNews, Minister Bellanova
29 July 2020
Report
It’s already harvest time 2020: Settesoli starts in Sicily
29 July 2020
First Page
Riunite & Civ and Caviro at the top by turnover, Tenuta San Guido and Antinori by profitability
27 July 2020
Focus
Riunite & Civ and Caviro at the top by turnover, Tenuta San Guido and Antinori by profitability
27 July 2020
Wine & Food
Fine Wine, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 the wine that has moved more value on the Liv-Ex in 2020
28 July 2020
For the Record
The auction of Joe Bastianich’s Del Posto cellar confirms Italy into the elite of fine wines
29 July 2020