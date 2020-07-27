Riunite & Civ and Caviro at the top by turnover, Tenuta San Guido and Antinori by profitability

Cantine Riunite & Civ (with the Gruppo Italiano Vini) at the top in terms of turnover with 623.9 million euros in 2019 (+1.4%), ahead of Caviro (230 million, -2.37) and Marchesi Antinori, Italy's first private reality with 222.7 million euros (+4.2%): here is the absolute top of the big brands in Italy's wine industry, a parterre de roi of 105 wineries in the Belpaese that invoice more than 10 million euros a year (and only 21 those over 100 million euros), which together invoice 6.8 billion euros, more than half of the 13 estimated turnover of Italian wine at the origin, and 62% of exports, for a total that reaches 4 billion euros, developed on 2.1 billion bottles born from more than 168. 000 hectares of vineyards, 158,372 of which are owned by the wineries and just 10,130 for rent. This is the picture that comes out of the traditional analysis of the balance sheets of the most important wineries in Italy, carried out by the economic journalist Anna Di Martino, published in the daily newspaper “Corriere della Sera - Economia”, and deepened by WineNews. From the data, it emerges that 2019, on the whole, for the summit of Italian wine, has been of growth: +1.5% on 2018, for a turnover of 6.8 billion euros, all driven by exports, which grew by 4.9% (and which, for the 105 wineries, represents, overall, 58% of turnover), and which was a counterbalance to an internal market that, instead, decreased by 2.9%. At the top, in terms of turnover, behind the podium, follow names such as Casa Vinicola Botter Carlo & C. (217 million euros), Fratelli Martini (210), Zonin 1821 (205), Enoitalia (199), Cavit (191), Gruppo Santa Margherita (189) and Mezzacorona (186), to stop at the top 10.

41, in total, the cooperatives, 64 private companies, and 5 new entries: the Sicilian cooperative Gruppo Ermes (n. 25, with a turnover of 85 million euros), the Apulian Latentia Winery, focused on bottling and marketing (n. 46, with 44.3 million euros), the Tommasi Family Estates group, rooted in Veneto, with estates in Valpolicella and Soave, but also present in Lombardy, Lake Garda, Tuscany, in Montalcino and Maremma, in Puglia and Basilicata, (n. 60, with a turnover of 30 million euros), the historic Ambrogio and Giovanni Folonari estates, with estates in Chianti Classico, Montalcino, Bolgheri and Maremma (n. 101, with 12.4 million euros), and the Casa Paladin group, with wineries in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany and Franciacorta (n. 150, with 10.1 million euros).

Among the curiosities to be explored in more detail is that of the leading wineries in terms of profitability: 11 private companies with a ratio between ebitda and turnover of over 23%.

No. 1 overall is Tenuta San Guido of the Incisa della Rocchetta family, “home” of the icon Sassicaia, with a 59.2% ratio, ahead of the impressive 47.5% of Antinori (on a turnover 6 times higher than that of Tenuta San Guido), and the Sicilian brand Cusumano with 36.5%. Then, other great names in Italian wine, such as Frescobaldi, (33.9%), Santa Margherita (29.6%), Castellani (28%), Donnafugata (26.5%), Argiolas (25.4%), Guido Berlucchi (23.6%), Gruppo Lunelli (23.5%) and Famiglia Cotarella (23.1%).

Overall, however, at the top for growth in turnover, 10 wineries with a rate of over +10%, where stand out the +32% of Cantina Toblino, +20% of Ruffino (reality with the heart in Tuscany but with major investments in vineyards and wineries in the territory of Prosecco, of the Constellation Brands group), +18% of the Apulian Varvaglione 1921 and +17, 8% of Latentia Winery and +15% of Le Chiantigiane, while closing the top 10 realities such as Italian Wine Brands (one of the few listed on the stock exchange, on the Aim Italia price list), the brand of Prosecco di Asolo Montello Montelvini, the Botter Carlo & C winery, the famous reality of Veneto Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine, and Farnese Group, the group led by Valentino Sciotti and now controlled by the USA Platinum fund. In terms of exports, on the other hand, the realities that have grown the most are Latentia Winery (+40% on 2018), Ruffino (+20%), and, again, at +16%, divided by a few decimals, Terre Cevico, Caviro, Cielo e Terra and Enoitalia, ahead of Italian Wine Brand and Genagricola with +15%, Mionetto with +14% and Contri Spumanti with +13.8%. Exports which, for some wineries, represent almost all of their turnover, with 11 wineries developing more than 85% of their business abroad, such as Cantine Sgarzi (98.9%), Farnese Group (96.6%), Botter (93%), Ruffino (91.4%), Castellani (91%), and again Pasqua, Cantine Volpi, Carpineto, Fratelli Martini, Tommasi and Zonin 1821.

Still, there are only 10 private realities with over 450 hectares of property. At the absolute top, by far, there is still Antinori, with 2,937 hectares of vineyards, which detaches a lot of Zonin 1821 that still owns 1,990 hectares, and Frescobaldi, with 1,370 hectares. A 1. 050 is followed by Castello Banfi, leader of Brunello di Montalcino but with vineyards also in Bolgheri, in Chianti Classico and Piedmont, and Genagricola with 990 hectares, the Terra Moretti group (with Bellavista and Contadi Castaldi in Franciacorta, Sella & Mosca in Sardinia, Teruzzi in San Gimignano and Petra in Suvereto) with 870, Tommasi at 572, Cusumano at 525, the Santa Margherita Group at 499 and Bertani Domains, which between Valpolicella, Montalcino, Montepulciano, Chianti Classico, Bolgheri, Marche and Friuli Venezia Giulia put together 460 hectares. Still, among private companies, Enoitalia alone exceeds 100 million bottles sold, with 109.2, ahead of Botter, with 97.3 and Contri Spumanti, with 72.5; there are 10, in all, over 27 million bottles sold (in this order, Italian Wine Brands, Schenk Italian Wineries, Mondodelvino, Zonin 1821, Cielo e Terra, Ruffino and Latentia Winery).

Focus - The 21 top Italian wineries in terms of turnover

Cantine Riunite & Civ - Euro 623.9 million (of which Gruppo Italiano Vini - Euro 406 million)

Caviro Group - 230.2 million euros

Marchesi Antinori - 222.7 million euros

Casa Vinicola Botter Carlo & C. - 217.0 million euros

Fratelli Martini - 210.0 million euros

Zonin 1821 - 205.0 million euros

Enoitalia - 199.3 million euros

Cavit - EUR 191.4 million

Santa Margherita Group - 189.4 million euros

Mezzacorona Group - Euro 186.6 million

Italian Wine Brands - 167.7 million euros

La Marca Vini e Spumanti - 140.8 million euros

Cantina di Soave - EUR 136.0 million

Ruffino Group - 133.2 million euros

Terre Cevico - 132.5 million euros

Marchesi Frescobaldi - 126.5 million euros

Mondodelvino Group - 111.2 million euros

Schenk Italian Wineries - 111.2 million euros

Collis Veneto Wine Group - 109.0 million euros

Vi.V.O. Cantine Group - 107.5 million euros

Lunelli Group - 106.9 million euros

Focus: Italian wineries at the top in terms of profitability (ebitda/turnover ratio)

Tenuta San Guido - 59.23%

Marchesi Antinori - 47,50%

Cusumano - 36.51%

Marchesi Frescobaldi - 33,99%

Santa Margherita Group - 29.65%

Castellani - 28.05%

Donnafugata - 26.52%

Argiolas - 25.46%

Guido Berlucchi - 23.69%

Lunelli Group - 23.57%

Cotarella family – 23,15%

Focus: the top Italian wineries in terms of turnover growth

Cantina Toblino - +32.2%

Ruffino - +20.9%

Varvaglione 1921 - +18.1%

Latentia Winery - +17.8%

Le Chiantigiane - +15%

Italian Wine Brands - +11,8

Montello Montelvini - +11,7

Botter Carlo & C - +11.2

Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine - +10,05%

Farnese Group - +10.02

Focus: Italian wineries at the top for export growth (on 2018)

Latentia Winery - +40.9%.

Ruffino - +20.7%

Terre Cevico - +16.7%

Caviro - +16.5%

Cielo e Terra - +16.3%

Enoitalia - +16.2%

Italian Wine Brands - +15%

Genagricola - +15.1%

Mionet - +14.1%

Contri Spumanti - +13.8%

Focus:10 private realities with over 450 hectares of property

Antinori - 2,937 hectares

Zonin 1821 - 1,990 hectares

Frescobaldi - 1,370 hectares

Castello Banfi - 1,050 hectares

Genagricola - 990 hectares

Terra Moretti Group - 870 hectares

Tommasi - 572 hectares

Cusumano - 525 hectares

Santa Margherita Group - 499 hectares

Bertani Domains - 460 hectares

