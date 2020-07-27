02-Planeta_manchette_175x100
WINE AND MUSIC

The wines of Sting signed by No. 1 of Italian enologists, Riccardo Cotarella

President Assoenologi will be in charge of the production of Il Palagio, the Tuscan estate of the singer and his wife Trudie Styler
The N. 1 of the Italian winemakers for one of the most famous stars of music and show business who produce wine: according to the rumors collected by WineNews, Riccardo Cotarella, one of the most famous Italian winemakers, president of Assonenologists and world co-president of the Union Internationale des Enologues, will sign the wines of Il Palagio, the Tuscan estate of Sting and Trudie Styler, in the Valdarno, which the same singer, in recent years, follows more and more closely and promotes in the world, with shows between wine and music that, in order, have seen him protagonist first at OperaWine by Wine Spectator, in Verona in 2016, then in Prowein, in Dusseldorf in 2017, then in the Anteprime di Toscana in Florence and at Benvenuto Brunello in Montalcino in 2018.

