Fine Wine, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 the wine that has moved more value on the Liv-Ex in 2020

If the end of wine market, in the first half of the year, has withstood the impact of the Covid crisis, with Italy doing better than anyone else according to Liv-Ex data, confirming the health of Italian wine in the segment that looks to the most prestigious labels in the world, comes the news that the Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 Giacomo Conterno, one of the sacred monsters of Italian and world wine, in the first 6 months of this difficult 2020, was by far the most traded wine in value. In the “top 10”, along with names of absolute prestige such as Dom Perignon, Lafite Rothschild, Louis Roederer, Romanee Conti, Leoville Poyferre and Harlan Estate, two other leading names in Italian wine: Sassicaia 2017 of Tenuta San Guido, at position no. 5, and Tignanello 2016 Antinori, at no. 8. Three flags of the great wines of Italy which, overall, in the first half of the year accounted for 14.6% of all values exchanged on the Liv-Ex. However, to confirm the growing interest of collectors for the wines of the Belpaese, there are many labels in the top 10 of the most exchanged wines in volume: on the podium, in third place, the Barbaresco 2016 of the Produttori del Barbaresco, ahead of the Brunello di Montalcino 2015 of Altesino, the Tignanello 2016 Antinori and, again, in position n. 8, the Sassicaia 2017.

With the English platform, reference point of the fine wine market, which also analyzed what they look for in wine-merchants around the world, depending on the geographical area.

Looking only at the label, without specific references to the vintage, Sassicaia is the fourth most sought-after wine in Europe between January and June 2020, the seventh in Asia and the fifth in the UK, while no Italian label is in the top 10 positions in the USA, where it is the absolute domain of France. To hold high the flag of fine Italian wines in the USA, if you look at the research by label and vintage, however, is the Tignanello 2016, by far, the most sought after by American wine merchants, with Sassicaia 2017 at No. 9 in Europe, and Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 No. 10 in UK.

Copyright © 2000/2020