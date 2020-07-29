It’s already harvest time 2020: Settesoli starts in Sicily

Nature has run its course, regardless of the pandemic, in Italy it is already harvest time: to start the first 2020 harvest of the Belpaese, as has been happening for some time, it is the Cantina Settesoli, one of the reference realities of the wine of Sicily (6,000 hectares of vineyards, of which 870 are organic, for 2,000 members and 32 different varieties of cultivated grapes), which anticipates WineNews, start the manual harvest of a premature variety such as Pinot Grigio.

A practice that marks in its way the awakening and the restart of Italian wine, signed by a winery closely linked to its territory, and the enhancement of historical and cultural aspects, as told, among others, the initiatives in support of Sicilian archaeological sites, such as Selinunte.

A mix of agriculture, landscape, typicality, history, and culture that are the elements from which Italy must restart to look at the revival after the COVID emergency.

