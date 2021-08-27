IT
Friday 27th of August 2021
Italian Weekly WineNews – Issue 539
27 August 2021, 16:22
Issue:
539
Print run:
4.250 Enonauti
Period:
August 23rd - 27th 2021
See newsletter
In this issue
News
Bolgheri DOC towards the mandatory introduction of “Toscana” on the label
24 August 2021
SMS
Collio in the spotlight: Alex Maccan’s Le Monde winery buys La Ponca, in Scriò
23 August 2021
Report
In the Park of the Royal Palace of Caserta, the “Vineyard of the King” belonged to the Bourbons
26 August 2021
First Page
“New York Wine Experience 2021” by “Wine Spectator” (October 21-23): wineries in the spotlight
23 August 2021
Focus
Italian wine soars in the top 12 buyer countries: +7.1% in the first half of 2021
26 August 2021
Wine & Food
Sparkling wines, 400 million bottles on the market, shipments soar, led by Lambrusco
24 August 2021
For the Record
Franciacorta is the official toast of the Emmys, the most important television awards
25 August 2021