Collio in the spotlight: Alex Maccan’s Le Monde winery buys La Ponca, in Scriò

Among the great Italian wine territories for prestige and recognized quality of wines, Collio, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, is one of the white wine pearls of Italy, capable of expressing great products of the territory both with native varieties such as Ribolla Gialla, Picolit or Tocai Friulano, for example, and with great international varieties, such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Gris, among others. A prestigious territory, which is experiencing a new season of investments. These investments come from other territories, such as the bombastic one which saw, in the last months, the majority of the renowned Jermann winery passed under the control of Marchesi Antinori, among the reference realities of Italian wine. But also “inside” Collio itself, such as the one, realized in this days, which saw Le Monde winery, one of the most renowned wineries in the area, led by Alex Maccan, buy La Ponca, a small jewel of the Mason family, in the district of Scriò, in Dolegna del Collio.

An estate that takes its name from the way the rocky and marly soils are called in Friuli, Ponca, which has a total of 45 hectares, 10 of which are planted with vines and the rest with woodland, up to the border with Slovenia. “It is a jewel in a beautiful place, a diamond that I fell in love with”, Alex Maccan explains, to WineNews.

He adds: “the winery is all certified organic, also thanks to the vineyards which are on average 250 meters high, with the highest ones at 295, and constant ventilation which keeps the climate always dry. Wines are Malvasia, Friulano, Ribolla Gialla, Sauvignon and Schioppettino as red varieties, and the production potential is of 50-60,000 bottles, not more, which we will continue to produce with the La Ponca brand”. An important investment for Le Monde (in Collio the vineyards in hilly areas have an estimated value of 150,000 euros per hectare, ed.), with the Scriò estate which joins the one of Le Monde, in the district of Prata di Pordenone (whose first records date back to the eighteenth century), and which already has almost 100 hectares of vineyards for a production of about 700,000 bottles per year.

