Franciacorta is the official toast of the Emmys, the most important television awards

It may be the seventh art, but cinema is by far the most popular, with an innate ability to reach, literally, anyone. Not only on the big screen, because during the pandemic, with theaters closed for a year and a half, dramas, comedies, thrillers, superheroes and everything else continued to excite, entertain and move us on TV. It has become, especially in the months of lockdown, the only escape from a daily routine that is complex to say the least. In recent years, then, old and new broadcasters, have focused on high quality content, with series and films that have nothing to envy to film productions, so that now the boundaries are increasingly blurred: directors and actors in Hollywood not only do not disdain the small screen, but embrace it with pleasure. At the same time, the prestige of the Emmys, the awards organized every year by the Television Academy, has grown by leaps and bounds. They are becoming more and more the “Oscars of television” and one of the most eagerly awaited moments for the star system, which has been toasting Italian for a few years now. If in the last editions, to fill the flûte were the bubbles of the Trentodoc of the Lunelli family’s Ferrari brand, the official toast of the 73rd edition of the Emmys, which will be held again on September 19th in Los Angeles, in the setting of the Live Event Deck, will be Franciacorta.

Copyright © 2000/2021