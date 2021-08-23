“New York Wine Experience 2021” by “Wine Spectator” (October 21-23): wineries in the spotlight

Allegrini, Altesino, Biondi-Santi, Boscarelli, Bruno Giacosa, Ca’ Marcanda, Carpineto, Casanova di Neri, Castellare di Castellina, Castello Banfi, Castello di Monsanto, Castello di Volpaia, Ceretto, Elvio Cogno, Fèlsina, Ferrari Trento, Fontodi, Fuligni, Gaja, Il Palagio, Il Poggione, Jermann, Le Macchiole, Livio Felluga, Marchesi Antinori, Marchesi di Barolo, Marchesi Frescobaldi, Masi, Masseto, Massolino, Mastroberardino, Nino Negri, Ornellaia, Paolo Scavino, Pio Cesare, Planeta, Poderi Aldo Conterno, Produttori del Barbaresco, Ratti, Romano Dal Forno, San Filippo, Siro Pacenti, Tenuta San Guido, Valdicava, Vietti and Zenato: here are the 47 Italian wineries, including large realities and small brands, from Piedmont to Sicily, which will represent Italy in the “Critic’s choice grand Tasting” of the “New York Wine Experience”, one of the most awaited promotional events in the States, to be staged from October 21 to 23, 2021 (after the cancellation of the 2020 edition, ed.).

Already “sold out” for a long time, but with important news related to the pandemic: as the magazine “Wine Spectator” explains on its website, to access the event the certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 will be required, the negative result of the molecular swab will no longer be enough.

An important novelty, while in Italy (and not only) there are still discussions about the use of the Green Pass (which, to date, is also obtained with a negative swab result, with a validity of 48 hours, ed.) more or less “extended” to access certain events or in certain places. In the meantime, however, the list of the wineries (which sees the Italian ones, among the most numerous, in “company” of many other top world brands) is added to that of the “Wine Stars” of the seminars, which, in a celebratory edition such as the one of the 40 anniversary of the event, will see protagonists, among others, two sacred monsters of Italian and world wine such as Piero Antinori, guide and history of Marchesi Antinori, and Angelo Gaja, iconic producer of the great wines of the Langhe and of Italy, as well as Sting and Trudie Styler, producers in Tuscany, with Il Palagio (under the oenological direction of Riccardo Cotarella). Together with names such as Bill Arlan of the Californian Harlan Estate or singer-producer Jon Bon Jovi, with Hampton Water, in New York State. In addition, of course, to the tastings of the best wines of the “Top 100” 2020 by Wine Spectator, including San Filippo’s Brunello di Montalcino Le Lucere 2015, at no. 3 of the ranking, and Massolino’s Barolo 2014, at no. 7, and with the podium of the 2019 ranking, where Chianti Classico 2016 of San Giusto a Rentennano is included.

