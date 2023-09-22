IT
Monday 25th of September 2023 - Last Update: 10:00
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 647
22 September 2023, 18:18
Issue:
647
Print run:
4591 Enonauti
Period:
September 18th - 22nd 2023
In this issue
News
Ferrari Trento is “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” for the sixth time
20 September 2023
SMS
Access to credit and nomenclature code: Chianti brings wine demands to Brussels
20 September 2023
Report
To Riccardo Cotarella, n. 1 of Italian oenologists, the “Wine Awards 2023” from “Der Feinschmecker”
21 September 2023
First Page
Coop focuses strongly on wine. Moving beyond private labels and betting on co-branding
21 September 2023
Focus
“Mr. Expedia” invests again in Montalcino: Peter Kern, world top manager, expands “Il Palazzone”
21 September 2023
Wine & Food
Ornellaia “Vendemmia d’Artista” 2020: another $300,000 for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation
22 September 2023
For the Record
The most innovative European wine list is made in Sicily, signed Tenuta Capofaro by Tasca d’Almerita
14 September 2023