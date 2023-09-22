Ornellaia “Vendemmia d’Artista” 2020: another $300,000 for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation

300,000 dollars that will once again go to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s Mind’s Eye project, for the fifth consecutive year: this is the result of the auction of large formats, including double magnums, imperials and the unique 9-liter Salmanazar example, of Ornellaia “Vendemmia d’Artista” 2020, “La Proporzione”, auctioned at Sotheby’, with the bottles and labels transformed into works of art by artist Joseph Kosuth. With the project linked to one of Italy’s and the Frescobaldi Group’s most iconic wines, which, in 15 editions, has raised and donated more than $2.5 million to various international museums. As mentioned, embellishing the excellence of the wine is the work of American artist Joseph Kosuth, among the leading exponents and theorists of conceptual art, who has created a series of works centered on the word “wine” and Vitruvius’ quote in 31.3 of “De Architectura”. The 0.75-liter bottle sees the quotation in English engraved on paper; in the 100 double magnums, the etymological tree of the word “wine” is affixed to the bottle in relief; while the 10 Imperials, each a unique piece, see the etymological tree made using the technique of glass engraving. A single branch is highlighted in white and the Vitruvius quote translated into the highlighted language or one of its modern descendants: Albanian, Serbo-Croatian, Latin, Italian, Hindi, Hebrew, Modern Greek, Irish, German and Armenian. For Salmanazar, the etymological tree and the underlying Vitruvius citation are in English and the relief applied to the bottle is in platinum. “We are proud to be so successful among wine and art enthusiasts. Vendemmia d’Artista is now an essential event among collectors, crossing quality, beauty and solidarity”, commented Giovanni Geddes da Filicaja, CEO Ornellaia.

