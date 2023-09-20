Ferrari Trento is “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” for the sixth time

If the “national” of Italian sparkling wines triumphed at the “sparkling wine world championship”, “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships”, led by the Trentodoc “bloc” (26 gold medals out of 74 total), the “bomber”, remaining in football slang, was once again Ferrari Trento, for the sixth time “top scorer”, or “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year”, with 9 gold medals (and 3 silver), as we reported here in recent days. As a result, another award is given today to the winery that wins the most gold medals in the competition, a feat accomplished by Ferrari Trento six times, confirming the extraordinary vocation of the Trentino mountains in creating bubbles of absolute excellence, an intuition that Giulio Ferrari had well over 120 years ago.

“Ferrari Trento has been named Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year for the third year in a row, and for the sixth time in The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships’ ten-year history. This incredible achievement makes it the most successful sparkling wine producer on the planet!” commented Tom Stevenson, founder of the competition.

“This award, once again, fills us with pride and demonstrates the consistent quality that we are able to guarantee in all of our Trentodocs, from non-vintage to large reserves, thanks to the passion and competence of our team. We are especially pleased that the gold medal was given to Ferrari Brut and Ferrari Maximum Blanc de Blancs, two of our company’s iconic labels. Another important confirmation also comes from Trentodoc, the first denomination in Italy in terms of medals won, which triumphs in this prestigious competition with 26 gold and 35 silver: this result recognises the extraordinary vocation of the Trentino area and honours the commitment of the wineries that, along with Ferrari Trento, contributed to the birth of the denomination and its continuous growth in both quantitative and qualitative terms”, says Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Trento.

The award will be presented at the traditional awards ceremony, which will take place in London on November 2nd, and will also reveal the awards by style and geographical area.

