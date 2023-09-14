The most innovative European wine list is made in Sicily, signed Tenuta Capofaro by Tasca d’Almerita

When the centuries-old tradition of Sicily is expressed in the most innovative trends linked to the geography of a wine of the territory: Tenuta Capofaro, the luxury hospitality project by Tasca d’Almerita - one of the island’s leading brands and among the best known in Italy of wine - wins in London, for the second consecutive year, the award for the category “The Most Original Wine List in Europe 2023”, from “The World of Fine Wine”, an authoritative magazine in the sector. Giulio Bruni, sommelier and manager of Capofaro Locanda & Malvasia, thus obtains the prestigious recognition “reserved for those who have been able to innovate the wine list, demonstrating competence, experience and passion in the sector”. The idea behind the list created by Bruni, together with Alberto Tasca, is a wine atlas that highlights the wine proposals of the entire territory, through special geographical connotations capable of providing fundamental information that determines flavours, aromas and colours. “We chose to describe the wine using its geographical coordinates in order to highlight the locations where it was produced with constant dedication - explains the sommelier Giulio Bruni - the link between wine and territory, which is at the heart of the concept of wine geography that we always try to convey, is critical, and man’s task is to best interpret the complexities of this relationship. A wine must always express its geographical sense, describe its place of origin, and communicate its territoriality: a union between territory (defined as a combination of soil, subsoil, and climate) and agricultural and artisanal customs and traditions that are so deeply rooted that they become territorial. This is a significant accomplishment made possible by Alberto Tasca and his “wine geography” vision. His point of view, industry experience, and passion for the region were critical in this work”.

Tenuta Capofaro, with vineyards overlooking the sea on the island of Salina, the most authentic of the Aeolian Islands, has been in the Tasca d’Almerita family since 2001. Within it is also Capofaro Locanda & Malvasia, a Mediterranean high hospitality project that has already distinguished itself over time for having demonstrated high standards in the field of responsible hotel management, as evidenced by the Sustainability Trophy won in 2020. Surrounded by 4.5 hectares of land, it was created with the goal of enhancing the territory and enriching the experience of wine lovers who come to Salina to taste Malvasia, a wine that contains the scents of the island, the sea and the volcanic lands that surround it.

Tasca d’Almerita has 5 estates between the Sicilian hinterland and the islands, beginning with the historic headquarters in Tenuta Regalegali, and adding Capofaro in Salina, Tascante on Etna, Whitaker in Mozia, and Sallier de La Tour in the DOC over time. Tasca d’Almerita was also a founding father of SOStain, Italy’s first wine sustainability programme that requires compliance with a series of 360-degree sustainability requirements. A dedication that has earned the company the title of “European Winery of the Year” from Wine Enthusiast and the prestigious Green Emblem from Robert Parker Wine Advocate. Tasca d’Almerita, already a Benefit Company, received B Corp certification in March 2023.

Copyright © 2000/2023