Sunday 24th of November 2024 - Last Update: 21:15
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 708
22 November 2024, 16:58
Issue:
708
Print run:
4867 Enonauti
Period:
November 18th - 22nd 2024
In this issue
News
Fine wines and Liv-Ex, small positive signs, in an overall negative picture
14 November 2024
SMS
Italian wine exports grow with confidence: +4.1% in value in the first 8 months 2024
15 November 2024
Report
Bibenda 2025, glamour and great bottles for the “Cinque Grappoli” celebration
18 November 2024
First Page
“Top 100” 2024 by “Wine Spectator”: 20 Italian wines on the list (including 14 from Tuscany)
18 November 2024
Focus
“Wine Paris” increasingly the hub of the world wine market. And Italy doubles its presence
21 November 2024
Wine & Food
Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Vineyard 2021 by Philip Togni is the first No. 1 of “Vinous Top 100”
20 November 2024
For the Record
Ferrari, Sassicaia, Terlano, Marisa Cuomo, Giovanni Poli: the best wine tastings by Veronelli
15 November 2024