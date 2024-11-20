Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Vineyard 2021 by Philip Togni is the first No. 1 of “Vinous Top 100”

New “Top 100”, new record: Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Vineyard 2021 by Philip Togni, from Napa Valley, is the first “wine of the year” of the first edition of “Vinous Top 100”, the first ranking of Vinous (directed by Antonio Galloni), on the podium together with Australian Chardonnay Estate Vineyard 2022 by Giaconda, and with a great classic of Bordeaux such as Comtesse de Lalande 2020 by Château Pichon-Longueville Comtesse de Lalande. In a “top 10” which awards two Italian wines, Barbaresco Montefico Bric Mentina 2021 by La Cà Nova at No. 4, and Tignanello 2021 by Marchesi Antinori, a wine symbol of Italy in the world, at No. 8 (and already on the podium, at No. 3 of the “Top 100” by “Wine Spectator”, ed). In an international classification, that, as always happens, awards much Italy amongst great classics, and a few novelties. As previously reported by WineNews, in fact, in addition to the “top 10” in the classification, there are Le Trame 2021 by Podere Le Boncie of Giovanna Morganti at No.11, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigna del Sorbo by Fontodi, a reference point of the territory of Black Rooster at No. 19, and again Barolo 2020 by Trediberri at No. 29, Brunello di Montalcino 2019 by Le Potazzine at No. 31, Trebbiano d’Abruzzo Tiberio 2021 by Fonte Canale at No. 32, Sangiovese Riserva Predappio Le Lucciole 2019 by Chiara Condello at No. 53, Barolo Cannubi 2020 by Burlotto, a great classic in Langhe at No.55, and I Sodi di San Nicolò 2020 by Castellare di Castellina at No. 58. And, still, San Leonardo 2019 by Tenuta San Leonardo, one of the pearls of Trentino at No.67, preceding, at No. 75, Carmignano Riserva 2020 by Piaggia. From Northern Piedmont, No. 78 arrives, i.e. Bramaterra 2019 by Le Pianelle, whilst at No. 79 there is Amarone delle Valpolicella Classico Sant’Urbano 2019 by Speri. Position No. 80 for Brunello di Montalcino 2019 by Il Poggione, whilst at No.85, there is Barbaresco Currà 2021 by Sottimano. But, moving to Sicily, at position No. 87 there is Etna Rosso Prefillossera La Vigna di Don Peppino Calderara Sottana 2022 by Tenuta delle Terre Nere, preceding Igt Toscana Uno 2021 by Tenuta di Carleone, from the territory of the Black Rooster. Position No. 92 for an icon of Southern Italy wine, i.e. Terra di Lavoro 2021 by Galardi, from Campania, whilst at No. 95 there is one of the label symbols of South Tyrol, i.e. Vorberg Pinot Bianco Riserva 2021 by Terlano. To close the list of Italian wines, until today, a classic from Marche, such as Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2020 by Sartarelli.

”The thrill of the discovery. It is one of the things that inspire every day our reviewers. Maybe, it is a wine from a little-known wine producer, which exceeds the expectations. Or a wine of a company that behaved particularly well during a difficult year. Maybe, it is a wine that offers exceptional quality, and it is relatively easy to be found. These were the considerations that our editorial staff evaluated in order to create our first list of “100 wines of the year”. This selection accurately edited represents the peak of the quality, the value, and “the excitement” in the world of wine, as established by our team of expert critics, more than by a simple list of our wines with the highest evaluation”, explains Vinous. That adds: “we hope that the first “Vinous Top 100” is useful both to celebrate the best wines of the year, and to be a resource for wine enthusiasts to look for their next great bottle. Let yourself be inspired to explore new regions, new wine producers and styles, to continue your wine journey”.

Focus - The “Vinous Top 100” 2024

1 - 2021 Philip Togni Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Vineyard

2 - 2022 Giaconda Chardonnay Estate Vineyard

3 - 2020 Château Pichon-Longueville Comtesse de Lalande

4 - 2021 La Ca’ Nova Barbaresco Montefico Vigna Bric Mentina

5 - 2021 Hirsch Pinot Noir Raschen Ridge

6 - 2021 Cheval des Andes

7 - 2021 Dominio de Pingus PSI

8 - 2021 Antinori - Tenuta Tignanello Tignanello

9 - 2021 Château Smith Haut Lafitte Blanc

10 - 2023 Lismore Estate Vineyards Chardonnay Reserve

11 - 2021 Le Boncie Le Trame

12 - 2021 Bodega Noemia

13 - 2021 DuMOL Pinot Noir MacIntyre

14 - 2021 Maître de Chai Cabernet Sauvignon Gala Vineyard

15 - 2022 Domaine Samuel Billaud Chablis Vaudésir Grand Cru

16 - 2021 VHR, Vine Hill Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon

17 - 2021 Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion

18 - 2021 Tablas Creek Vineyard Esprit de Tablas

19 - 2021 Fontodi Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigna del Sorbo

20 - 2021 Ridge Vineyards Lytton Springs

21 - 2021 Wynns Cabernet Sauvignon John Riddoch

22 - 2022 The Sadie Family Wines Palladius

23 - 2021 Château Canon

24 - 2022 Aubert Chardonnay CIX Estate

25 - 2021 Viñedo Chadwick

26 - 2021 Greywacke Wild Sauvignon

27 - 2021 Château de Saint Cosme Gigondas Le Poste

28 - 2020 L’Eglise-Clinet

29 - 2020 Trediberri Barolo Berri

30 - 2014 Bodegas Vega Sicilia Unico

31 - 2019 Le Potazzine Brunello di Montalcino

32 - 2021 Tiberio Trebbiano d’Abruzzo Fonte Canale

33 - 2021 Cornell Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

34 - 2021 Mount Eden Vineyards Pinot Noir Estate Bottled

35 - 2021 Realm Cellars The Bard

36 - 2023 Alzinger Grüner Veltliner Loibenberg Smaragd

37 - 2021 El Enemigo Cabernet Franc Gran Enemigo Gualtallary

38 - 2020 Domaine A. Clape Cornas

39 - 2021 Château Calon Ségur

40 - 2021 Garage Wine Co. VIGNO

41 - 2022 Prophet’s Rock Dry Riesling

42 - 2022 Clos des Papes Châteauneuf-du-Pape Rouge

43 - 2022 Walter Scott Chardonnay X Novo Vineyard

44 - 2022 Roar Wines Pinot Noir Garys’ Vineyard

45 - Nv Bollinger Pn Vz19

46 - 2022 Zind-Humbrecht Riesling Rangen de Thann Clos Saint Urbain Grand Cru

47 - 2023 Alheit Vineyards Fire by Night

48 - 2022 Kalleske Grenache Old Vine

49 - 2020 Domaine du Pegau Châteauneuf-du-Pape Cuvée Reservée

50 - 2021 Catena Zapata Malbec Nicasia Vineyard

51 - 2019 Trimbach Riesling Clos Sainte Hune

52 - 2022 Vasse Felix Chardonnay Heytesbury

53 - 2019 Chiara Condello Sangiovese Riserva Predappio Le Lucciole

54 - 2020 G.B. Burlotto Barolo Cannubi

55 - 2022 Don Melchor

56 - 2023 Robert Weil Riesling Kiedricher Gräfenberg Grosses Gewächs

57 - 2021 Anthony Thévenet Morgon Cuvée Centenaire

58 - 2020 Castellare I Sodi di San Niccolò

59 - 2021 Zuccardi Valle de Uco Piedra Infinita

60 - 2021 Denner Vineyards The Dirt Worshipper

61 - 2013 López de Heredia Viña Tondonia

62 - 2019 Riccitelli Viñedos de Montaña

63 - 2021 Moric Blaufränkisch Lutzmannsburg Alte Reben

64 - 2016 Roederer Brut Blanc de Blancs Vintage

65 - 2019 K Vintners Syrah The Hidden

66 - 2022 John Duval Grenache Annexus

67 - 2019 Tenuta San Leonardo San Leonardo

68 - 2021 Emiliana Coyam

69 - 2020 Domaine Michel Bouzereau Meursault Perrières 1er Cru

70 - 2022 August Kesseler Pinot Noir Assmannshausen Höllenberg Grosses Gewächs

71 - 2019 Yalumba The Octavius

72 - 2019 Tabalí DOM

73 - 2022 Thibaud Boudignon Savennières Clos de la Hutte

74 - 2021 Château Belgrave

75 - 2020 Piaggia Carmignano Riserva

76 - 2023 Rudi Pichler Riesling Achleiten Smaragd

77 - 2023 Gunderloch Riesling Nackenheimer Rothenberg Grosses Gewächs

78 - 2019 Le Pianelle Bramaterra

79 - 2019 Speri Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Sant’Urbano

80 - 2019 Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino

81 - 2018 2018 Royal Tokaji Wine Co. Tokaji Mézes Mály 6-Puttonyos

82 - 2019 Pierre Peters L’Esprit de 2019

83 - 2021 L’Aventure Winery Estate Cuvée

84 - 2022 Albert Boxler Riesling Eckberg Sommerberg Grand Cru

85 - 2021 Sottimano Barbaresco Currà

86 - 2016 Muga Gran Reserva Prado Enea

87 - 2022 Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso Prephylloxera La Vigna di Don Peppino Calderara Sottana

88 - 2022 Artberry Maresh Pinot Noir Maresh Vineyard

89 - 2021 Tenuta di Carleone Uno

90 - 2020 Señorío de San Vicente

91 - 2023 Diatom Chardonnay

92 - 2021 Galardi Terra di Lavoro

93 - 2021 Bilancia Chardonnay Tiratore La Collina Vineyard

94 - 2019 Domaine Pierre Gonon Saint-Joseph

95 - 2021 Cantina Terlano Pinot Bianco Riserva Vorberg

96 - 2019 Andrew Will Winery Sorella

97 - 2022 Jean-Marc Burgaud Morgon Côte du Py

98 - 2023 Best’s Wines Riesling Great Western

99 - 2020 Sartarelli Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana

100 - 2020 Pago de Carraovejas

Copyright © 2000/2024