“Top 100” 2024 by “Wine Spectator”: 20 Italian wines on the list (including 14 from Tuscany)

Italian wine is the most beloved in the Usa, such that the imports from Italy keep on growing also in 2024 for 1.25 billion euros in the first 8 months of 2024 (Istat data analyzed by WineNews compared to 2023). From the audience, but also from the critics, as confirmed by the presence of Italy, once again massive, and with many different wines, from North to South, but with so much Tuscany (14 out of 20, 70%), in the “Top 100 - 2024” by “Wine Spectator”, the influential ranking on wine market.

After the 24 in the 2023 ranking (with Brunello di Montalcino 2018 by Argiano at No. 1, and even 7 Chianti Classico), there are 20 Italian wines in this 2024 (the “Wine of the Year” 2024 is Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto Puente Alto Vineyard 2021 by Viña Don Melchor, an independent reality, but attributable to Concha y Toro galaxy), with Italy which is the most represented country (with four Chianti Classico and four Brunello di Montalcino, and very much Tuscany, with even 14 out 20 Italian wines, 70%), after the USA, California leading, which, with 2021 vintage, accounts for more than a quarter of the classification, counting, however, even 35 absolute new entry.

In this way, the two Italian wines in the “Top 10”, already announced in the last days, i.e. a myth of Italian wine such as Tignanello 2021 by Marchesi Antinori at No.3 (and already at No.5 in 2022, with 2019 vintage), and a great standard bearer of Langhe such as Barolo Albe 2020 di G.D. Vajra at No.9, today, with the classification revealed in all its entirety, were joined by Chianti Classico Berardenga Riserva 2021 by Fattoria di Felsìna at No. 13, in front of Brunello di Montalcino 2019 by Caprili at No. 15, Bolgheri Superiore Piastraia 2021 by Michele Satta at No. 18, and Brunello di Montalcino 2019 by La Fiorita at No. 19. Again. at No. 22 there is Brunello di Montalcino Pelagrilli 2019 by Siro Pacenti, in front of another wine of the Black Rooster, i.e. Chianti Classico Il Grigio Riserva 2021 by San Felice at No. 24. At No. 28, still another Brunello di Montalcino 2019, that of Castello Romitorio, by Transavantgarde artist famous worldwide Sandro Chia, and of son Filippo Chia, whilst at No. 33 there is a classic from Northern Italy such as Alto Adige Pinot Grigio 2023 by Elena Walch. However, position No. 35 for I Sodi di San Niccolò Igt Toscana 2020 by Castellare di Castellina, whilst at No.37 the Black Rooster sings again with Chianti Classico 2021 by Vallepicciola. Then, moving on to Piedmont, at No.42 with Barbera d’Alba La Gemella 2022 by Giovanni Viberti, to descend to Sicily at No. 44, with Nero D’Avola Lagnusa 2022 di Feudo Montoni. At No. 46, another classic of Maremma, such as Saffredi 2021 by Fattoria Le Pupille, whilst at No. 49 there is Cabernet Sauvignon Santa Cristina Igt Toscana 2022 by Santa Cristina, and at No. 50 Chianti Classico Gaiole Colledilà Gran Selezione 2021 of historical Barone Ricasoli.

A great standard bearer and “wine mister” of Marche at No. 60, with Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Casal di Serra 2022 by Umani Ronchi, whilst at No.70 Soave Classico Otto 2022 by Prà appears. To close the Italian group there is a piece of the history of Tuscan wine, i.e. Vernaccia di San Gimignano Tradizionale 2022 by Montenidoli at No. 85.

Focus - The “Top 100 - 2024” by Wine Spectator

1. Viña Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto Puente Alto Vineyard 2021

2. Beaulieu Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Georges de Latour Private Reserve 2021

3. Antinori Toscana Tignanello 2021

4. Faust Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2021

5. Chimney Rock Cabernet Sauvignon Stags Leap District 2021

6. Drouhin Oregon Roserock Pinot Noir Eola-Amity Hills 2022

7. Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe Châteauneuf-du-Pape La Crau 2020

8. Williams Selyem Pinot Noir Russian River Valley Eastside Road Neighbors 2022

9. G.D. Vajra Barolo Albe 2020

10. Ramey Chardonnay Russian River Valley 2022

11. Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc Martinborough Te Muna 2023

12. Penfolds Cabernet-Shiraz South Australia Bin 389 2022

13. Fattoria di Fèlsina Chianti Classico Berardenga Riserva 2021

14. Turley Zinfandel California Juvenile 2022

15. Caprili Brunello di Montalcino 2019

16. Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc Russian River Valley 2022

17. Bledsoe Family Cabernet Sauvignon Walla Walla Valley 2021

18. Michele Satta Bolgheri Superiore Piastraia 2021

19. La Fiorita Brunello di Montalcino 2019

20. Roederer Estate Brut Anderson Valley NV

21. Carlisle Zinfandel Russian River Valley Papera Ranch 2021

22. Siro Pacenti Brunello di Montalcino Pelagrilli 2019

23. Figgins Walla Walla Valley 2020

24. San Felice Chianti Classico Il Grigio Riserva 2021

25. Rutherford Hill Merlot Napa Valley 2021

26. Dow Late Bottled Port 2018

27. St. Supéry Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley Dollarhide Cold Concrete Fermented 2022

28. Castello Romitorio Brunello di Montalcino 2019

29. Calera Pinot Noir Mount Harlan Ryan Vineyard 2021

30. Kaiken Malbec Mendoza Ultra 2021

31. Patz & Hall Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021

32. Barnard Griffin Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley 2021

33. Elena Walch Pinot Grigio Alto Adige 2023

34. Bergström Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge La Spirale Vineyard 2022

35. Castellare di Castellina Toscana I Sodi di San Niccolò 2020

36. Vik Milla Cala Millahue 2021

37. Vallepicciola Chianti Classico 2021

38. Racines Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills Cuvée 2021

39. Viña Cobos Cocodrilo Corte Mendoza 2022

40. Wente Chardonnay Central Coast Morning Fog 2022

41. Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough 2023

42. Giovanni Viberti Barbera d’Alba La Gemella 2022

43. Flowers Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2023

44. Feudo Montoni Nero d’Avola Sicilia Lagnusa 2022

45. Château du Retout Haut-Médoc 2022

46. Fattoria Le Pupille Toscana Saffredi 2021

47. Bethel Heights Pinot Noir Eola-Amity Hills Estate 2022

48. Joseph Drouhin St.-Véran+ 2022

49. Santa Cristina Cabernet Sauvignon Toscana 2022

50. Barone Ricasoli Chianti Classico Gaiole Colledilà Gran Selezione 2021

51. Bodegas Muga Rioja Reserva 2020

52. Lavinea Pinot Noir Eola-Amity Hills 2022

53. R. López de Heredia Viña Tondonia Rioja Viña Tondonia Reserva 2011

54. Kistler Pinot Noir Russian River Valley Cuvée Natalie Silver Belt Vineyard 2021

55. Domaine Tempier Bandol Rosé 2023

56. Bodegas El Nido Jumilla Clio 2021

57. Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Stags Leap District Cask 23 2021

58. Viña Tabali Sauvignon Blanc Limarí Valley Vetas 2023

59. Isaac Fernandez Selección Ribera del Duero Finca La Mata 2022

60. Umani Ronchi Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Casal di Serra 2022

61. Nik Weis St.-Urbans-Hof Riesling Mosel From Old Vines 2022

62. Etxaniz Txakolina Getariako Txakolina Txomin Etxaniz 2023

63. Pierre Gimonnet & Fils Brut Blanc de Blancs Champagne Cuis NV

64. Viña Mayu Syrah Elquí Valley Gran Reserva Don Mauro Vineyard 2021

65. William Fèvre Chablis Domaine 2022

66. José Maria da Fonseca Península de Setúbal Anticiclone 2022

67. Royal Tokaji Tokaji Aszú 5 Puttonyos Red Label 2018

68. Law Beguiling Adelaida District 2021

69. J.J. Vincent & Fils Pouilly-Fuissé Famille Vincent Marie-Antoinette 2022

70. Prà Soave Classico Otto 2022

71. Aperture Chenin Blanc Clarksburg 2023

72. Massican Annia California 2022

73. Burgess Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Promiscua 2021

74. Domaine Roy & Fils Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Incline 2022

75. Sullivan Cabernet Sauvignon Rutherford Coeur de Vigne 2021

76. Adegas Gran Vinum Albariño Rias Baixas Val do Salnés Astrid 2022

77. Klein Constantia Chardonnay Constantia 2022

78. Aveleda Douro Superior Vale D. Maria Vinhas do Sabor 2020

79. Domaine de la Janasse Châteauneuf-du-Pape Vieilles Vignes 2022

80. Henri Bourgeois Sancerre ES-56 Domaine 2022

81. Soalheiro Alvarinho Vinho Verde Monção e Melgaço 2023

82. Invivo Pinot Noir Marlborough X, Sarah Jessica Parker 2022

83. Château Doisy Daëne Bordeaux White 2022

84. Burn Cottage Pinot Noir Central Otago Moonlight Race 2022

85. Montenidoli Vernaccia di San Gimignano Tradizionale 2022

86. Gorman Syrah-Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain The Evil Twin 2021

87. Bodega Mil Suelos Estancia Uspallata Igneo Mendoza 2020

88. Yering Station Pinot Noir Yarra Valley Village 2022

89. Trimbach Riesling Alsace Frédéric Émile 2017

90. Louis Latour Corton Château Corton Grancey 2022

91. Domaines Dominique Piron Morgon Côte du Py 2022

92. Graeme & Julie Bott St.-Joseph 2022

93. Proidl Grüner Veltliner Kremstal Senftenberg Ried Pellingen Reserve 2022

94. Almacerro Cabernet Sauvignon Howell Mountain 2021

95. Flam White Label Judean Hills 2021

96. Ferren Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2021

97. Vhr Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville 2021

98. M. Chapoutier Hermitage Monier de la Sizeranne 2020

99. Annulus Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Vine Hill Ranch Vineyard 2021

100. Rotem & Mounir Saouma Châteauneuf-du-Pape White Magis 2020

