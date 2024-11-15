Ferrari, Sassicaia, Terlano, Marisa Cuomo, Giovanni Poli: the best wine tastings by Veronelli

Trentodoc Extra Brut Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2015 by Ferrari, Bolgheri Sassicaia 2021 by Tenuta San Guido (evaluated with 100 points), Alto Adige Terlaner I Grande Cuvée 2021 by Cantina Terlano, Costa d’Amalfi Rosato 2023 by Marisa Cuomo, Trentino Vino Santo Emblemi d’Amor 2009 by Giovanni Poli: these are the best 5 wine tastings, the best of the best of “Le Tre Stelle Oro” awarded to the wines which obtained the same evaluation, or an evaluation higher than 94/100. The best wines of every type according to “Guida Oro I Vini di Veronelli” 2025 by Seminario Permanente Luigi Veronelli Association presented today in Bergamo (and from November 30 in bookshops, online and on the app). During this occasion, 10 “Vini Sole” were awarded too, prizes awarded unanimously by the editors to excellent wines and realities, capable of combining different factors, including originality, ability, attention, history, and foresight, awarded to Collio Malvasia 2020 by Damijan Podversic, to Friuli Colli Orientali Picolit 2019 by Perusini, to Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva Sepp Hanni 2019 by Stroblhof, to Renitens s.a. by Resistenti Nicola Biasi, to Soave Classico Foscarino Grande Cuvée I Palchi 2021 by Inama, to Adarmando Umbria Bianco 2022 by Tabarrini, to Ostuni Ottavianello Stùne 2023 by Amalberga, to Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva Lice 2021 by Caparra & Siciliani, to Zà Tarina Terre Siciliane Malvasia 2023 by Cusolito, and to Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Pitraia 2021 by Tenute Gregu.

The presentation of the guide coincided with the celebrations of the twenty years since the passing of Luigi Veronelli, during which small essays of rare video documentations, in which the master of Italian food and wine journalism speaks, followed, in a sort of “a long-distance dialogue”, by some vine growers, restaurant owners, and critics who marked the Italian food and wine history, were projected. Amongst them, Ilaria Felluga, Gianfranco Fino, Marta Galli, Alfonso Iaccarino, Fausto Maculan, Giuseppe Mazzocolin, Omar Pedrini, Michele Perusini, Arturo Rota, Maria Lavinia Zanella and Massimo Zanichelli. The debate was conducted by Aldo Tagliaferro, journalist, and council member of Seminario Veronelli. To follow, the presentation of the national preview of “Guida Oro I Vini di Veronelli” 2025, conducted by the managing editor of Seminario Veronelli Simonetta Lorigliola, with the speeches of editors Gigi Brozzoni, Marco Magnoli, Alessandra Piubello, and Andrea Alpi, and of the president of Seminario Veronelli Angela Maculan. Dolma Bornengo was also hosted with a speech, representing historical Ong Acra, with which Seminario Veronelli is in partnership for 11 years: the “second bottles” sent to the guide (to replace any defects of the first), if not used, are destined to fund projects of social agriculture. This is a constant commitment that Seminario Veronelli confirms also this year.

Copyright © 2000/2024