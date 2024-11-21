“Wine Paris” increasingly the hub of the world wine market. And Italy doubles its presence

Paris, one of the world’s great capitals, is increasingly confirmed as an international wine marketplace. On which all the most important producing countries, starting with France, of course, but also Italy, look to forge trade relations and grow business, even in difficult times for the wine market, such as the ones we are experiencing. This is confirmed by the growth of “Wine Paris”, which will return with edition No. 6, from February 10 to 12, 2025, turning the French capital into the world epicenter of the wine and spirits supply chain. “After three years of strong growth, the event continues to see an increase with more than 4,600 exhibitors from 50 producing countries and 50,000 visitors from 140 countries”, points out a note from the fair’s organizer, Vinexposium. This explains how “Wine Paris”, “has achieved unprecedented international reach, securing its position as a unique, global reference point and instrument of economic and political influence. As the sector faces profound geopolitical, economic and environmental changes, edition No. 6 promises to be strategic in providing concrete and sustainable solutions for the entire supply chain”.

And while France, of course, will be the country with the largest presence (with exhibitors up 7% this year), Italy follows closely and grows again. Indeed, Italy will once again double its exhibition area, hosting 30 regional collective participations. “With a dedicated pavilion, even larger than 2024 (Pavilion 6), Italy confirms its massive participation in this new edition of “Wine Paris”. New entries include participations such as Santa Margherita, Donnafugata, Lamborghini and Mack & Schühle Italia, but also Unioncamere Puglia for the Puglia Region. This edition also records the return of protagonists such as Piccini 1882, Zonin1821, Fantini Group and Planeta, without forgetting the participation of Piemonte Terra di Vino and Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico”, explains “Wine Paris”.

But that’s not all: three pavilions are entirely dedicated to the 50 producer countries represented, with double-digit growth in area for many of them, including Germany (+65%), Austria (+35%), China (+60%), Spain (+40%), Portugal (+61%) and Romania (+75%). And there will be new international collective participations: South Africa, Argentina, Armenia, Chile, Hungary, North Macedonia, Uruguay and, above all, Australia, which will quadruple its exhibition area in 2025. “Once again, “Wine Paris” has received the approval of producers from around the world, giving the 2025 edition of the fair an unparalleled international scope”, comments Vinexposium.

“In times of great uncertainty, economic crisis and loss of meaning, isolationism is not an option. It is the joining of forces among all the players in a supply chain and the relationship between the business and political worlds that bring out solutions. From edition to edition, “Wine Paris” has established itself in the minds of everyone worldwide as a place of primordial influence, a catalyst for currents of thought, a revealer of all trends and a driving force for the entire industry. More than ever, the 2025 edition will play a crucial role for all French and international players in the wine and spirits industry”.

Because “Be Spirits”, dedicated to the world of spirits, will also have a large space. An event within an event, “Be Spirits”, a note further states, will welcome distributors, bartenders and experts from around the world around more than 200 producers, 38% of whom are newcomers and 30% international from 27 countries (to date). A range of 47 types of spirits will be presented (Armagnac, Baiju, Brandy, Calvados, Cognac, Gin, Malt, Mezcal, Pastis, Rum, Sake, Soju, Tequila, Umeshu, Vermouth, Vodka, and so on). In 2025, the “No/low” beverage offerings will also be enriched (+50% of producers, to date), reflecting new consumption trends (dealcoholic spirits, ready-to-drink beverages), and the space dedicated to beer and cider will also increase. Finally, the Infinite Bar, with its 20 large bars “a unique show in France, which will reveal the creativity of the greatest mixologists”.

Copyright © 2000/2024