Tuesday 20th of May 2025 - Last Update: 18:38
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 733
16 May 2025, 17:29
733
3693 Enonauti
May 12th - 16th 2025
In this issue
News
A “manifesto” for wine Sicily, and its many “S factors”, from “scenario to dream”
10 May 2025
SMS
The stocks of Italian wine are still high: 49.7 million of hectoliters in winery on 2025, April, 30
13 May 2025
Report
Florence as Paris, London and Venice, thanks also to “urban vineyard” at Piazzale Michelangelo
14 May 2025
First Page
Italian wine and exports: February 2025 figure remains positive but the slowdown on January is clear
16 May 2025
Focus
Ca’ del Bosco, Donnafugata, Tedeschi, Antinori, San Leonardo: the most “popular” wineries in Italy
15 May 2025
Wine & Food
CMO wine promotion in third countries, here is the decree for the 2025/2026 campaign
15 May 2025
For the Record
2024: Agri-food districts record exports, 28 billion euros, wine in the lead
14 May 2025