2024: Agri-food districts record exports, 28 billion euros, wine in the lead

Italian agri-food exports hit a more than 69 billion euros record in 2024 (+8% compared to 2023). Wine led the way in Italian agri-food districts, in value, at 6.7 billion euros (out of the total 8 Italian wines coming from the districts, ed.), while oil was the largest growing supply chain (+40.9%, at 1.9 billion euros), at more than 28 billion euros in sales on foreign markets, and 7.1% growth compared to 2023 (1.9 billion euros more). This data was revealed in the Monitor of Italian agri-food districts, as of December 31, 2024, edited by the bank Intesa Sanpaolo’s Research Department. It highlights that the district trend is in line with the Italian agri-food sector total, as the districts represent 42.5% in terms of exported values. The wine “ district”, as we mentioned, even though it grew less than the average (+4%), is the sector that contributed most to exports. The number one district in value, overall, is “Sweets from Alba and Cuneo”, at 2.1 billion euros, 304 million euros more than in 2023 (+16.5%). In second place, and in the same territory, the “Wines of Langhe, Roero and Monferrato”, at 1.9 billion euros, regardless of a slight decline (-1.7%). The“ Wines of Veronese” (+9.2%, at 1.2 billion euros), “Prosecco di Conegliano-Valdobbiadene” district (+7.3%, at 1.1 billion euros), and the “Wines of the Florentine and Sienese hills” district (+9.8%, at 904 million euros) also performed well. Continuing to analyze the wine districts, “Wines and spirits of Trento” (-4.4%, at 423 million euros) and “Wines and spirits of Brescia” (-7.5%, at 139 million euros), declined somewhat , but values were substantial, while the “Wines of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo” district (+19.4%, at 259 million euros), the “Wines and spirits of Bolzano” (+2%, at 253 million euros), and the “Wines and spirits of Friuli” (+5.4%, at 252 million euros) grew.

As we have mentioned, the biggest growth was the oil supply chain (+40.9% at current prices), driven by the “Tuscan Oil” district, which increased +419 million euros (+43.5%, to 1.3 billion euros), especially thanks to the United States (+43.5%),where more than 40% is exported. The “Umbrian Oil” district also grew by double figures (+26.5%), as did the“ Barese Oil and Pasta” oil sector (+47.6%). “On the whole, the supply chain relies heavily on the US market”, a note explained “as overall exports weigh for about a third (32.7%, on an average 12.9% for agri food districts). The pasta and sweets supply chain is in second place, regarding contribution to growth, registering +7.8% in 2024, even though production prices on foreign markets were in a cooling period”. The Intesa Sanpaolo analysis revealed that the agricultural supply chain is doing very well, at over 4.1 billion euros in exports (+4.7%), even though results among the districts vary quite a bit. The “Romagna fruit and vegetable” district contributed the largest amount, reaching 689 million euros in 2024, +14.9% more than in 2023. The canned food supply chain also contributed positively to export dynamics of agri-food districts, at +3.5% in 2024 (3.1 billion euros). The meat and cured meats supply chain closed 2024 with a +5.3% increase (2.7 billion euros). Dairy products performed very well (+6.1%, and 2.5 billion euros), as did the coffee supply chain (+9.5%, 1.5 billion euros), and fish products (+10.8%, 122 million euros). Rice, instead, was the only supply chain that closed 2024 at a slight decline (-1.7%, and 758 million euros).

As far as markets are concerned, Germany has been confirmed the number one leading trading partner in 2024 (+6.9%, 5.1 billion euros). Exports to for France also did well (+4.8%, 3.2 billion euros), while the United Kingdom contribution was stable (+0.4%, 2.1 billion euros). However, the United States was the destination that registered the largest growth (+14.9%, for 3.6 billion euros), “and, this increase does not seem to be linked to any early purchasing policies following Trump's election in November, as sustained growth rates were registered in each quarter of the year. Duties that were introduced and partially suspended by the Trump administration in early April 2025, however”, Intesa Sanpaolo, explained, “will affect a large part of our production on a broad scale. Some of the most exposed district sectors are oil, wine and dairy products. Our products sold in the US, however, could potentially be less sensitive to price changes than those of our competitors. As matter of fact, these are niche products, which are often linked to the territory and PDO and PGI certified, highly appreciated by a high-income clientele that could benefit from the tax cuts promised by Trump”. The search for new commercial partners, however, “is still a valid strategy to diversify the risk that heavier duties going into effect will cause. A good contribution to growing exports of agri-food districts”, the report explained, “also came from emerging economies, which represent 20% of the total. They grew +7.7% in 2024, against +6.9% growth of advanced economies. Among the emerging economies, Poland (+15.3%) and Romania (+15.2%) did very well. China also did well (+9.7%), thanks to a big jump in the fourth quarter (+16.9%)”.

“The new export record of Italian agri-food districts confirms the competitive strength of our supply chains”, Massimiliano Cattozzi, Head of the Agribusiness Department of Intesa Sanpaolo, commented, “as well as the growing international demand for quality, identity-based and sustainable products. The Banca dei Territori, through the Agribusiness Department, is working with companies on this growth path, and accompanying them, offering concrete solutions to face the challenges of a rapidly evolving global context; that is, new markets, green transition, digitalization and generational change. Thanks to the collaboration with partners and institutions, our widespread network, and a program dedicated to the development of supply chains, we support over 80.000 customers every day to enhance Made in Italy around the world, transforming the international presence of the Group into a strategic competitive lever for the Country”.

The vision of the Intesa Sanpaolo bank, is “strongly focused on the Agribusiness sector, and firmly believes in the strategic importance it represents for the economy of the Country. In support of its customers, the Agribusiness Department provides 250 operational centers, including 95 branches throughout the Country, thanks to the approximately 1.100 specialists who offer, to more than 80.000 customers, consultancy and support on crucial issues related to access to new markets, sustainability, digitalization and generational transition for agri-food companies, as demonstrated by the 2 billion euros in medium and long-term disbursements granted in 2024”.

Copyright © 2000/2025